The Best Meat To Start Your Sous Vide Journey

When you get your hands on a sous vide machine, you might feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of cooking possibilities it provides, not to mention all those buttons and settings. Before you rush into unexpected uses for sous vide, it's best to get familiar by using it for its most popular purpose: Cooking meats to perfection. According to Scott Thomas, owner of GrillinFools, the most forgiving cut to try first is a fatty piece of beef.

"I know this is going to sound crazy, but the best thing to start off with on a sous vide is steak," Thomas told Tasting Table in an interview. "Particularly a New York strip or ribeye ... I know it's an expensive cut to practice on, but it is also really quite simple." He explained that a well-marbled cut offers "a larger window to get it right." Gentle, precise sous vide is great for keeping leaner meats from drying out, but for beginners, fatty steaks are always less prone to overcooking than a chicken breast. They can also stay juicy and flavorful even when taken a few degrees past medium-rare, which is a big advantage for cooks who are still getting used to their machines.

It also doesn't hurt that steak is one of the best foods to cook sous vide based on flavor and texture alone. Thomas clued us in on his go-to cooking process to create a perfectly rosy cut of beef with a killer crust on the outside.