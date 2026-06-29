Is Fairlife Really The Best Ultra-Filtered Milk? I Tried 6 Brands To Find Out

As milk is a grocery staple, you might have seen ultra-filtered milk options from your favorite brands crop up in stores. Ultra-filtered milk gets filtered multiple times, hence its name, which typically means a higher protein content with less sugar. One cup of standard 2% milk may contain 12 to 14 grams of sugar with around 8 to 10 grams of protein, but ultra-filtered milk might have closer to 6 grams of sugar with 13 grams of protein. Sometimes it also means you'll get a lactose-free dairy product (usually thanks to the addition of lactase enzyme), but this may vary per product. This is ideal if you have lactose intolerance or simply want milk without all the sugar.

Fairlife, in particular, is well known for its ultra-filtered milk, but there are plenty of other options on the market when you're seeking more health-conscious milk. I set out to try six ultra-filtered milks to find the best. I stuck with 2% milk because a whole-fat option could easily sway the results with its richness. I usually drink whole milk but wanted to find something with less sugar without skimping on protein. Therefore, taste is the biggest factor. I was looking for the best-tasting, creamiest milk with a pleasant dairy flavor that didn't leave a funky aftertaste. Which brand knocked it out of the park? I was genuinely surprised by the results, and you might be too.