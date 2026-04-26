This Costco Kirkland Milk Is A Budget-Friendly Dupe For Fairlife
If your Costco run usually ends with a few cartons of Fairlife lactose-free milk tucked into the cart (and a fresh hole in your wallet), there's good news. Kirkland Signature has thrown its hat in the filtered and reduced fat lactose-free milk ring and launched its own take.
Simply labeled, in typical Kirkland-brand generic language, "Ultra-Filtered Reduced Fat Milk, 2%, Lactose Free" on the packaging, the new Kirkland carton carries those same familiar "50% more protein, 50% less sugar" lines you might recognize from the Fairlife box, but at a significantly lower price. At $10.59 for three half-gallon cartons, the Kirkland milk works out to roughly half the per-ounce cost of Fairlife, which costs about $5.32 for a 52 fluid ounce, or 0.4-gallon carton (and at the time of publishing Amazon was selling Fairlife for $6.79 per carton). "That's a pretty solid discount!", one Redditor exclaimed.
The timing couldn't be better for shoppers watching pantry staples and general grocery prices rise due to supply chain pressures linked to the Iran War (Reuters) — so another budget option on the market is genuinely welcomed.
Are there nutritional differences between the two?
Putting the nutrition labels side by side, the new Kirkland ultra-filtered milk is almost a perfect dupe: Identical protein (13 grams), sugar (6 grams), and lactose content (zero). Even the 120 calories and 4.5 grams of fat per cup matches what Fairlife delivers — just for way less money. Both owe these numbers to the same basic science, which is an ultra-filtration process that concentrates protein while stripping out most of the lactose.
The cheaper product first showed up in Texas-area Costco locations in early April 2026. It seems like Costco is testing it regionally first, which is its standard playbook for new products. For now, the test is limited to West Coast locations – East Coasters, stay patient.
If you're in a Texas warehouse and you see this, don't sleep on it. At this price point, it won't stick around long. And if the r/Costco community is any indication — the original Georgetown post about the new milk racked up more than 1,400 upvotes and a flood of comments from people desperate to see it in their stores — demand is definitely real. Grab it while it lasts.