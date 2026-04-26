This Costco Kirkland Milk Is A Budget-Friendly Dupe For Fairlife

If your Costco run usually ends with a few cartons of Fairlife lactose-free milk tucked into the cart (and a fresh hole in your wallet), there's good news. Kirkland Signature has thrown its hat in the filtered and reduced fat lactose-free milk ring and launched its own take.

Simply labeled, in typical Kirkland-brand generic language, "Ultra-Filtered Reduced Fat Milk, 2%, Lactose Free" on the packaging, the new Kirkland carton carries those same familiar "50% more protein, 50% less sugar" lines you might recognize from the Fairlife box, but at a significantly lower price. At $10.59 for three half-gallon cartons, the Kirkland milk works out to roughly half the per-ounce cost of Fairlife, which costs about $5.32 for a 52 fluid ounce, or 0.4-gallon carton (and at the time of publishing Amazon was selling Fairlife for $6.79 per carton). "That's a pretty solid discount!", one Redditor exclaimed.

The timing couldn't be better for shoppers watching pantry staples and general grocery prices rise due to supply chain pressures linked to the Iran War (Reuters) — so another budget option on the market is genuinely welcomed.