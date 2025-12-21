Slip Extra Protein Into Your Coffee By Using This Type Of Milk

Protein is the building block of muscles, bones, organs, skin, and even hair. And lately, there's been a protein craze amongst health and fitness enthusiasts, with entire diets dedicated to this powerful macro. If you're struggling to get your protein fix, there are plenty of ways to sneak it into your everyday routine. And what better way to effortlessly get more protein than with your daily cup of coffee?

Adding milk to coffee is common for a lot of coffee drinkers, and while a cup of milk has about 8 grams of protein, you won't be pouring a cup into your coffee. Consequently the type of milk you should be using for a protein packed coffee is ultra-filtered milk. Undergoing an extra filtration process to remove more lactose and concentrate protein, ultra filtered milk is both low carb and contains a respectable 18 grams of protein per serving. Even if you just use ¼ cup of ultra-filtered milk in your coffee, you're still adding significant protein to your morning routine. Not only does ultra-filtered milk contain more protein than its regular counterpart, but extra protein also renders a much creamier consistency and richer flavor. So it'll provide a protein boost, flavor boost, and ultra velvety mouthfeel to your cup of Joe. Whichever coffee roast you enjoy, a creamy, protein-filled ultra-filtered milk will enhance it in more ways than one.