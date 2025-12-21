Slip Extra Protein Into Your Coffee By Using This Type Of Milk
Protein is the building block of muscles, bones, organs, skin, and even hair. And lately, there's been a protein craze amongst health and fitness enthusiasts, with entire diets dedicated to this powerful macro. If you're struggling to get your protein fix, there are plenty of ways to sneak it into your everyday routine. And what better way to effortlessly get more protein than with your daily cup of coffee?
Adding milk to coffee is common for a lot of coffee drinkers, and while a cup of milk has about 8 grams of protein, you won't be pouring a cup into your coffee. Consequently the type of milk you should be using for a protein packed coffee is ultra-filtered milk. Undergoing an extra filtration process to remove more lactose and concentrate protein, ultra filtered milk is both low carb and contains a respectable 18 grams of protein per serving. Even if you just use ¼ cup of ultra-filtered milk in your coffee, you're still adding significant protein to your morning routine. Not only does ultra-filtered milk contain more protein than its regular counterpart, but extra protein also renders a much creamier consistency and richer flavor. So it'll provide a protein boost, flavor boost, and ultra velvety mouthfeel to your cup of Joe. Whichever coffee roast you enjoy, a creamy, protein-filled ultra-filtered milk will enhance it in more ways than one.
More ways to make the most of ultra-filtered milk
Pouring a splash of ultra-filtered milk into a cup of drip coffee is the easiest way to enjoy more protein, but there are countless coffee drinks that require even more milk. Espresso drinks like lattes, mochas, and cappuccinos have a large milk to coffee ratio. Plus, ultra-filtered milk's creamy, protein-rich consistency means that it makes really good foam. Double your filtered milk content by jumping on the viral Dalgona coffee trend that features a whipped coffee and sugar mixture over a glass of milk. You can also make all kinds of flavored cold foams to dollop over your next iced coffee. Chocolate cold foam will transform your morning coffee and you can make it with a French press. You can even substitute heavy cream and low-fat milk for ultra-filtered milk, which would make this three-ingredient recipe for Starbucks vanilla sweet cream cold foam at home even simpler. Ultra-filtered milk is a great foundation for a coffee frappe. While you have the blender out, you can make a protein-packed smoothie with the help of filtered milk, Greek yogurt, and frozen fruit.
If you're a vegan, the best way to incorporate more protein into your coffee is through soy milk. While oat milk is arguably our favorite type of plant-based milk for coffee, soy milk has around 8 grams of protein and still manages to be nice and creamy.