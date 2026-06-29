This Simple Burger King Ordering Hack Gives You Creamy Loaded Cheeseburger Fries

For many fast-food fans, loaded fries are an absolute must. Whether you prefer your fried spuds smothered in gooey cheese, topped with hearty chili, or shaken in a variety of special sauces, there's a loaded fry situation waiting for you out there. But what if your favorite fast food chain doesn't have loaded fries on the menu? Make them yourself! That's right, just like the viral DIY loaded Big Mac fries from McDonald's, there's a do-it-yourself version waiting to be tried at Burger King: WOP fries.

Making WOP fries, short for Whopper, is fairly simple. As demonstrated in a video shared on TikTok, start by ordering a Cheeseburger King Jr. Meal, which comes with a burger and fries, and order all the fixings, including lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, cheese, and pickles. Then, ask for a small empty cup on the side. To assemble, put the fries in the cup, remove the top bun from the burger, chop all the toppings and meat, and mix them into the fries. Add zesty sauce at the end, put a lid on the cup, and shake it well. And there you have it: DIY loaded fries from Burger King.

Beyond being delicious, this Burger King ordering hack is also affordable. A Cheeseburger King Jr. Meal at most Burger King locations starts around $3.99, and bumps up to $5 when you add cheeseburger toppings like lettuce and tomato. Of course, pricing will also depend on where you are in the world.