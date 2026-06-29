This Simple Burger King Ordering Hack Gives You Creamy Loaded Cheeseburger Fries
For many fast-food fans, loaded fries are an absolute must. Whether you prefer your fried spuds smothered in gooey cheese, topped with hearty chili, or shaken in a variety of special sauces, there's a loaded fry situation waiting for you out there. But what if your favorite fast food chain doesn't have loaded fries on the menu? Make them yourself! That's right, just like the viral DIY loaded Big Mac fries from McDonald's, there's a do-it-yourself version waiting to be tried at Burger King: WOP fries.
Making WOP fries, short for Whopper, is fairly simple. As demonstrated in a video shared on TikTok, start by ordering a Cheeseburger King Jr. Meal, which comes with a burger and fries, and order all the fixings, including lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, cheese, and pickles. Then, ask for a small empty cup on the side. To assemble, put the fries in the cup, remove the top bun from the burger, chop all the toppings and meat, and mix them into the fries. Add zesty sauce at the end, put a lid on the cup, and shake it well. And there you have it: DIY loaded fries from Burger King.
Beyond being delicious, this Burger King ordering hack is also affordable. A Cheeseburger King Jr. Meal at most Burger King locations starts around $3.99, and bumps up to $5 when you add cheeseburger toppings like lettuce and tomato. Of course, pricing will also depend on where you are in the world.
Pair these fries with more BK ordering hacks
WOP fries are very similar to loaded Big Mac fries in the sense that the ingredients are relatively the same. The biggest difference is Big Mac versus BK's zesty sauce: While the former has notes of sweetness from the sweet pickle relish, the latter is more acidic and tangy from horseradish. So if you want your WOP fries to taste more like the ones from Mickey D's, try mixing the zesty sauce with honey mustard to add a sweet flavor.
Craving more Burger King hacks? Here are tips to fulfill that "have it your way" slogan: First, order a kids' meal and ask to swap the toy for a free dessert like ice cream. Then, order a Coke or Orange Freezee King on the side and mix them together for a delicious slushie float. To add spice to your WOP fries, get a side of jalapeños for your burger. And if the kids' portion wasn't enough, fill out the survey on the back of your receipt, swing around the drive-thru again, and redeem a free Whopper.