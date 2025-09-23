Fans Swear This Grocery Store Sauce Is The Ultimate Burger King Zesty Dipping Sauce Copycat

Fast food options typically boil down to sandwiches, burgers, fried chicken, and faux Mexican food. But one of the main differences between these limiting categories is the overwhelming variety of fast food dipping sauces. And Burger King's Zesty Dipping Sauce is a major fan favorite. Redditors favorably compared it to remoulade sauce and Outback's Bloomin' Onion sauce, while copycat recipes put it in more of a Thousand Island dressing category; a mix of ketchup, mayo, and spices that historically constitute many restaurants' secret special sauces. It's thus incredibly fitting that the store-bought sauce fans deem the ultimate Burger King Zesty Dipping Sauce dupe is Sweet Baby Ray's Secret Sauce.

Instead of hoarding a bunch of packets, as one Redditor admitted to doing, Sweet Baby Ray's Secret Sauce is the near-identical grocery store copycat for this fast food sauce that you can always have on hand. Not only is this iconic brand available at most mainstream grocery stores, but you can also buy it on Amazon. There are tons of Reddit threads dedicated to finding a BK Zesty Sauce dupe, and the majority of respondents swore by Sweet Baby Ray's Secret Sauce. Notably, the ingredients lists on both bottles reveal a major overlap, with both mayo-based sauces relying on horseradish and mustard for their zesty kick. A YouTuber confirmed that it's "Extremely close. I would say BK's Zesty Sauce has a little bit more of a bite to it, but as far as flavor goes they're almost exactly the same."