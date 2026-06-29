Turn French Fries Into A Mexican-Inspired Side Dish With This Pantry Staple

No one needs to be told that french fries are an excellent side dish and go with just about anything. According to the United States Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service, the average American eats 58 pounds of frozen potatoes every year, mostly in the form of french fries. That is a heck of a lot of fries, so it's understandable that you might want to add a little flair to them instead of eating them plain all the time. That's where this simple hack to turn everyday fries into Mexican-inspired fries that'll make you feel like you're south of the border, or at least at a Taco Bell, comes into play. All you need is a packet of store-bought taco seasoning.

Whether you're hand-cutting potatoes to make homemade french fries or cooking them from frozen, a single packet of taco seasoning from the pantry can turn them into taco fries with little effort. If you are making fries from scratch, soak the cut french fries in water first to draw some of the starch out. This will make them cook up crispier.

You'll need at least a package of taco seasoning, or about 2 tablespoons, for 1 to 2 pounds of fries. For reference, that would be roughly a whole package of frozen fries, depending on the brand you choose, or three to four medium/large potatoes' worth of fresh fries. You can always add more seasoning if you like a bolder flavor or you have slightly more fries to cook. Whether freshly made or frozen, put the fries in a bowl and toss with 2 to 3 tablespoons of oil and the seasoning until evenly coated. Cook according to directions in the oven or air fryer.