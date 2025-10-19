16 Store-Bought Taco Seasonings, Ranked Worst To Best

Americans consume 4.5 billion tacos annually, and not just on Tuesdays. Take a quick stroll down the Mexican food aisle of your favorite supermarket or big box store and one thing is clear — food manufacturers want a piece of the taco market. There's certainly no shortage of pre-mixed blends of taco seasoning. Since Americans gobble up an average of 2 to 3 tacos per sitting, the seasoning matters. But with a dizzying array of taco seasoning varieties on store shelves — both in packets and jars — how are we to choose?

That's where I come in. I've made a taco or two in my day. More like a taco or two thousand. So, to help you navigate this gigantic category, I sampled 16 nationally available taco seasonings and ranked them from worst to best. While they were all decent (it's hard to go wrong with a blend of Mexican-inspired herbs and spices), there were clear winners in the category. The taco seasonings that made it to the top of the list had the best flavor and functionality, meaning I would use them in a variety of dishes, from beef, to chicken, seafood, and pork. Plus, I like using great-tasting seasoning blends outside of their intended use. For example, I've been known to roast potatoes under a dusting of taco seasoning. I've also spiked scrambled eggs and omelets with the stuff. If the flavors are good, taco seasoning should work beyond tacos. Here's my heartfelt ranking.