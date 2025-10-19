16 Store-Bought Taco Seasonings, Ranked Worst To Best
Americans consume 4.5 billion tacos annually, and not just on Tuesdays. Take a quick stroll down the Mexican food aisle of your favorite supermarket or big box store and one thing is clear — food manufacturers want a piece of the taco market. There's certainly no shortage of pre-mixed blends of taco seasoning. Since Americans gobble up an average of 2 to 3 tacos per sitting, the seasoning matters. But with a dizzying array of taco seasoning varieties on store shelves — both in packets and jars — how are we to choose?
That's where I come in. I've made a taco or two in my day. More like a taco or two thousand. So, to help you navigate this gigantic category, I sampled 16 nationally available taco seasonings and ranked them from worst to best. While they were all decent (it's hard to go wrong with a blend of Mexican-inspired herbs and spices), there were clear winners in the category. The taco seasonings that made it to the top of the list had the best flavor and functionality, meaning I would use them in a variety of dishes, from beef, to chicken, seafood, and pork. Plus, I like using great-tasting seasoning blends outside of their intended use. For example, I've been known to roast potatoes under a dusting of taco seasoning. I've also spiked scrambled eggs and omelets with the stuff. If the flavors are good, taco seasoning should work beyond tacos. Here's my heartfelt ranking.
16. Taco Bell
With a name like Taco Bell, I expected the brand's Original Taco Seasoning Mix to be the best of the bunch. Sadly, that wasn't the case. The first ingredient in Taco Bell's taco seasoning is wheat flour, which I assume explains the brown color. Salt is the second ingredient, followed by garlic. Where are the chilies? Taco seasoning should be a medley of chili peppers, paprika, cumin, and other spices. Chili peppers are listed fourth in the ingredient list and it's apparent when you taste the seasoning. To me, this seasoning tasted more like salty whole wheat flour. There wasn't enough taco flavor at all.
I sampled this seasoning with chicken and one thing was clear — there's not enough flavor to season one pound of meat, as suggested on the label. This brand came in last because I wouldn't buy it again. That said, if you're a fan of Taco Bell tacos and want those same flavors at home, you might like this brand.
15. 365 by Whole Foods Market
I'm normally a huge fan of 365 by Whole Foods Market products, so I was surprised when I tasted its Organic Taco Seasoning. I'll start with what I liked: The seasoning is organic and made with non-GMO ingredients. I also liked the deep red color of the blend. In terms of flavor, I thought it was "fine." That means, if you happen to be at Whole Foods and need taco seasoning, your tacos will be edible.
Here's what I didn't like: This seasoning was too bland for me. Especially when compared to the taco seasonings with more intense flavors. The first ingredient in this seasoning is chili powder (the winning brands list dried chilies first), and, in my opinion, this blend tastes more like chili powder than taco seasoning. There was a little lingering heat on the palate, which I enjoyed, but it wasn't a flavorful heat. This brand came in second to last because it was better than the worst in the category (and I would use it in chili, not tacos), but that's about it.
14. Kinder's
When I ripped open the packet of Kinder's Mexican Seasoning — The Taco Blend — I was excited about the deep red in color. I anticipated the flavor to be reminiscent of hearty, dried red chilies. The first ingredient in this seasoning is ancho chili pepper, so I expected it to boast earthy, spicy-sweet nuances. That wasn't my experience. My first thought when I tasted this seasoning was, "barbecued potato chips". I didn't get the taco vibe at all. I did enjoy the smoky ancho chilies, onion, garlic, and hint of lime, and found this to be a nicely balanced spice blend. That said, I wouldn't buy this brand to make tacos.
I will, however, consider using this taco seasoning to make barbecue roasted potatoes and sweet potatoes. This brand ranked where it did because I preferred it over the first two, but it's not taco-esque enough for me.
13. McCormick
McCormick is certainly no stranger to seasonings and spice blends, so I felt a bit bad ranking the brand's Original Taco Seasoning 13th. I'll start with what I liked about this product. I appreciated the short ingredient list — spices (including chili pepper, paprika, oregano), corn starch, salt, onion, and garlic. That's it, pure and simple. There's nothing artificial, and there are no added oils as found in some of the other brands. I originally liked the flavor as well. In fact, I was a bit surprised by the fiery heat I felt on my palate long after I sampled the seasoning. If you like a little lingering heat in your seasoning, you will enjoy this spice blend.
The only reason this brand ranked where it did is because, while I enjoyed my first bite, there was something tangy, almost acidic, that nipped my palate. I prefer seasonings with deeper flavor and less bitterness.
12. Ortega
I realize Ortega is a leader in the taco realm, so hear me out. The first ingredient in Ortega's Original Taco Seasoning is yellow corn flour. Followed by maltodextrin, salt, and paprika. Chili pepper is listed sixth in the ingredient list, and that's about when the flavor hit my taste buds — after I tasted corn flour, maltodextrin (a slightly sweet powder made from cornstarch), and salt. When making tacos, I want my filling to taste like herbs and spices, not corn and sugar.
I also detected some bitter undertones, which I assume came from the addition of green tea extract. I'm sure there's a good reason Ortega adds green tea to its taco seasoning (as an antioxidant according to the label), but it wasn't for me. Nor was the addition of rosemary extract. Both left an unpleasant aftertaste. If you're a fan of Ortega and the brand's iconic Mexican fare, you might like this one. I ranked it 12th because I did not.
11. Badia
Badia Taco Seasoning had the most granular texture of any brand in this ranking. I'm not implying that's a negative — it's just different. I assume that's because Badia Taco Seasoning doesn't contain corn or wheat flour, or cornstarch. For that reason, the texture is more reminiscent of seasoned salt. The first flavors that hit my palate were onion and garlic, which makes sense because the dehydrated alliums were listed first on the label. The next to excite my senses were spices and chili peppers.
I liked this seasoning, but I didn't love it. For me, it was more like garlic salt with some dried chilies mixed in. While I don't anticipate grabbing it for my next batch of tacos, I can imagine sprinkling it over roasted vegetables or baked French fries. Badia Taco Seasoning didn't make it to the top 10 because it wasn't as enjoyable as those higher up in the ranking.
10. Great Value
I was surprised by how much I like Great Value Original Taco Seasoning Mix. I mean no disrespect to Walmart, I just didn't expect a store brand to rank higher than ones with a stronghold in the taco space (I'm looking at you Taco Bell). In terms of texture, this taco seasoning was one of the fluffiest of the bunch, meaning it was light and airy, not coarse and granular. I mention this because I envision using the seasoning to coat chicken or pork before roasting, knowing it will create a tasty dusting on the meat.
Chili pepper is the first ingredient in this taco seasoning, and I could tell — it was earthy, smoky, and a tad fiery. There's also a bit of sweetness, which I assume comes from the addition of corn maltodextrin. The sweetness balanced the heat from the chili pepper, making it a nice experience on the palate. This taco seasoning made it to the top 10 because I preferred it over the previous seasoning blends, but it doesn't belong any higher.
9. Old El Paso
Old El Paso Original Taco Seasoning Mix conjured up some sweet childhood memories for me. I grew up with the brand, so I enjoyed the walk down memory lane when I took my first bite. But my passion for the seasoning was short-lived. First off, I was disappointed to find corn starch was the first ingredient. As mentioned, I have a higher regard for taco seasonings that list actual spices first, namely chilies. This brand was also clumpier than I remember, which was weird because silicon dioxide is added to prevent caking.
I liked the balance of flavors and subtle heat, and thanks to the addition of cornstarch, the mixture transforms into a thick sauce when liquid is added. I would use this seasoning on a pound of ground beef, but not steak tacos or dishes where the seasoning needs to be more developed. Old Ed Paso ranked ninth because it couldn't compete with the more flavorful brands.
8. Watkins
Watkins Organic Southwest Taco Gourmet Seasoning Mix was one of the four brands I tested that came in a jar instead of a packet. And since I liked this seasoning, I was happy to have leftovers. I valued the fact that this seasoning is made with organic ingredients, and the label lists organic spices first, not cornstarch or flour. I also liked the texture of this seasoning — it was light a fluffy with crunchy bits of dehydrated onion in every bite. This blend also has molasses and, while it's not detectable as molasses, there's a nice underlying sweetness that balances the heat from the spices.
I ranked this seasoning eighth, not higher, because it was too cumin-forward. I enjoyed the smoky, lemon essence of cumin, but it overpowered everything else. It was also too salty for my liking — sea salt is the second ingredient, so I suppose a salty experience was to be expected. I liked this spice blend and would consider swirling it into mashed sweet potatoes, or sprinkling it over cheesy quesadillas.
7. Dash
I'm always intrigued when I taste Dash products — the seasonings deliver an incredible amount of flavor without the need for salt. Dash Taco Seasoning Mix was no different. Dried chili pepper is the first ingredient, and it was evident. I found this seasoning earthy, savory, and mildly spicy. In my opinion, those are the ideal components for delicious tasting tacos. I also detected clear notes of coriander, the dried seeds of the cilantro plant. Thanks to the coriander, the spice blend provided nutty, citrusy notes. For that reason, I found it excellent with chicken and plan to try it with shrimp and fish tacos next time.
Dash didn't rank higher because, while I cherished the savory, slightly fiery nuances, and the fact that this seasoning is devoid of salt, I didn't find it as robust as some other brands. If you're looking for a flavorful, salt-free taco seasoning, this is an excellent option.
6. Lawry's
When I tasted Lawry's Taco Spices and Seasonings Mix, I could tell the first ingredients were spices, including paprika, cumin, oregano, chili peppers, and onion. There was also depth to this spice blend, and I believe you can thank the cocoa powder for that. Adding cocoa powder to taco seasoning (and chili) helps enhance the savory elements, but the chocolate itself isn't detectable. I also enjoyed the subtle sweetness in this seasoning, and liked how it balanced the heat from the spices. I felt that this seasoning would be plenty versatile in the kitchen, so I plan to try it a few different ways in the future.
The reason Lawry's didn't rank higher is because the seasoning contains milk and wheat flour — two ingredients that I think are unnecessary for taco seasoning, especially when compared to the winning brands that did not need it.
5. O Organics
The first ingredient in O Organics Taco Seasoning is dehydrated onion, and I enjoyed the crunchy, oniony bits. Paprika and cumin are next and both carried smoky-sweet elements. Ancho chili powder is further down in the ingredient list, but it provided great smoky-sweet heat.
I didn't read the label before trying this seasoning, so I couldn't determine what was giving off warm, woodsy notes. Turns out, it was likely the addition of allspice and cloves — spices that make the seasoning more multifaceted. I also respected the fact that this seasoning is non-GMO and organic. The only reason this seasoning ranked fifth is because I wished the ancho chili powder was higher up in the ingredient list, so that it was more detectable. That said, thanks to the complexity from the allspice and cloves, I'll be choosing this seasoning for my next batch of ground beef street tacos.
4. Morton & Bassett
Morton & Bassett Taco Seasoning contains just seven ingredients — cumin, paprika, garlic, chili peppers, black pepper, onion, and oregano. When I saw that cumin was listed first, I thought the seasoning might be too cumin-forward. That wasn't the case; there was just enough cumin flavor. Chili peppers are listed fourth on the list, but they came through loud and clear. I found this seasoning perfectly savory and sweet, without the need for salt or sugar.
I relished the rich, smoky chili flavor, and lasting heat on the palate. I thought the black pepper was a nice touch, too, as it rounded out the experience. It was hard to rank this taco seasoning fourth because I loved it. I just happened to like the top three brands better. But to be clear, I will keep this jar of Morton & Bassett front and center on my spice rack for future seasoning adventures.
3. Simply Organic
The ingredients in Simply Organic Mild Taco Seasoning Mix are all organic, which is something I value in a brand. And when chili pepper, garlic, and onion are the first three ingredients in taco seasoning, you know it's going to be good. I loved the rich flavor of the chilies, and the complexity of the aromatics. My favorite thing about this seasoning was the cilantro — the bits of the dried herb added citrusy, slightly peppery notes. I could also detect lemon peel, which added tang without being bitter. Plus, this seasoning doesn't contain wheat flour, corn flour, or cornstarch, so there's nothing to diminish the taste of the fragrant herbs and spices.
It ranked this seasoning in the top three because I will be buying it again — especially for a batch of lentil vegan tacos – the freshness of the cilantro and lemon will catapult the flavor of whatever vegan protein I choose.
2. Siete
It was hard to give Siete Mild Taco Seasoning second place in this ranking. I adored the flavors of the red chile pepper, tomato, garlic, cumin, and onion. I could also detect floral parsley and black pepper, which made this blend delightfully multidimensional. There was just enough heat, and plenty of aromatics to enliven my taste buds. This seasoning also has nutritional yeast, which adds a nutty, almost cheesy, umami flavor — elements that add depth and complexity to the spice blend. And instead of sugar, this taco seasoning is sweetened with ground dates; the fruit added a caramel quality without making the seasoning too sweet.
I also liked that this seasoning contains cassava flour, a thickener often used instead of cornstarch or corn flour. Cassava flour lends unique nutty notes, which further enhanced the flavor of this seasoning. Again, it was brutal to give this brand the silver. There are countless taco recipes where I'll be grabbing a packet of Siete.
1. Cholula
Meet your winner — Cholula Orginal Taco Seasoning. My first reaction when tasted the seasoning was, "Okay, this is the one". The first flavor to hit my palate was the chile peppers, arbol and piquin. The arbol chile was earthy and smoky, and the piquin chile delivered fiery-hot, citrusy notes. The marriage of the two was truly delightful. I also cherished the identifiable bits of dried onion, garlic, and herbs, and how they made the seasoning a full-bodied blend. A hint of sugar not only balanced the heat, but was a nice contrast to the tang from the vinegar solids.
I'll admit, this wasn't my favorite ingredient list because it's not organic and contains white corn flour, but the fact is — it's the corn flour that thickens the powder into a clingy sauce for tacos. A thick sauce that leaves lingering, flavorful, complex heat on the palate. Cholula won the gold because it excited my palate the most, and will prove wildly versatile in a variety of future recipes.
Methodology
For this ranking, I purchased 16 nationally available brands of taco seasonings. When given the option, I chose the original version of each for consistency. That means, if low-sodium or "hot" were available, I skipped them. I sampled the brands on grilled chicken and judged them based on flavor, texture, and versatility. If the seasoning was robust and had many layers of flavor, it was awarded a higher ranking. If it was lackluster or contained what I considered to be unnecessary ingredients, it didn't rank as well. I appreciated brands with identified bits of aromatics and herbs, so I ranked accordingly for that.
I also considered the versatility of each brand. If the taste left me dreaming of additional ways to use the spice blend, I ranked it higher. And since ranking 16 taco seasonings can leave your palate numb, I brought in friends and family for their opinions. I'm confident I scored these appropriately.