Here's Exactly How Long To Soak Potatoes For The Crispiest Fries
Want to make restaurant quality fries at home that have a fluffy center and an audibly crisp exterior? Take our advice and soak your prepped potatoes in water to remove their excess starch first. This move will elicit the crunchiest texture, guaranteeing that your next batch of deep-fried frites have an almost snappable quality and satisfying bite. We spoke to fries experts chef David Jutras at Fat Patty's and Erin Colombi, the restaurant's Sr. VP of Operations, to find out exactly how long to soak our spuds.
"The ideal soaking time is typically 30 minutes to 2 hours," explain Colombi and Jutras. "This duration is sufficient to remove a good amount of starch and prepare the potatoes for frying."
However, they warn that there is a limit to how long you should soak your sliced taters. "While soaking is beneficial, soaking the potatoes for too long can lead to them absorbing too much water, which can make them soggy. It's generally recommended not to soak them for more than 24 hours. If you need to soak them for longer, make sure to store them in the refrigerator to prevent any bacterial growth."
Soaking your potatoes in water also prevents them being exposed to the air, thereby preventing discoloration (a process known as oxidization). While oxidized potatoes are safe to eat, they don't look as appetizing once fried. Submerging your taters in water (along with a dash of lemon) ensures they retain their original yellowish-creamy hue until you're ready to cook them.
Why is it so important to soak fries?
Soaking potatoes in water removes the excess starch inside them that can make their surface become sticky and gelatinous. Reducing starch prevents fries from browning too quickly, becoming mushy, and clustering together when placed in hot oil. As the potatoes don't cling to each other, the oil can surround their exterior completely, which means every bit of surface area is exposed to the sizzling fat. This results in an even cook where every fry reaches the same level of doneness at the same time. Just make sure to pat dry your soaked fries well with a paper towel before frying them to prevent dangerous splatters.
Russet potatoes are the best for making homemade fries because they are high in starch but low in moisture. This combination results in a fry that's crispy on the outside but tender in the middle. Coating fries in a cornstarch slurry will make them extra crispy, too. Simply dip your taters in the mixture and deep fry until they develop a golden crispy crust. You could also double fry your potatoes; once at a lower temperature to soften them and again at a higher temperature to crisp up their exterior.