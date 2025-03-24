Here's Exactly How Long To Soak Potatoes For The Crispiest Fries

Want to make restaurant quality fries at home that have a fluffy center and an audibly crisp exterior? Take our advice and soak your prepped potatoes in water to remove their excess starch first. This move will elicit the crunchiest texture, guaranteeing that your next batch of deep-fried frites have an almost snappable quality and satisfying bite. We spoke to fries experts chef David Jutras at Fat Patty's and Erin Colombi, the restaurant's Sr. VP of Operations, to find out exactly how long to soak our spuds.

"The ideal soaking time is typically 30 minutes to 2 hours," explain Colombi and Jutras. "This duration is sufficient to remove a good amount of starch and prepare the potatoes for frying."

However, they warn that there is a limit to how long you should soak your sliced taters. "While soaking is beneficial, soaking the potatoes for too long can lead to them absorbing too much water, which can make them soggy. It's generally recommended not to soak them for more than 24 hours. If you need to soak them for longer, make sure to store them in the refrigerator to prevent any bacterial growth."

Soaking your potatoes in water also prevents them being exposed to the air, thereby preventing discoloration (a process known as oxidization). While oxidized potatoes are safe to eat, they don't look as appetizing once fried. Submerging your taters in water (along with a dash of lemon) ensures they retain their original yellowish-creamy hue until you're ready to cook them.