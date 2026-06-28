The Fast Food Chain Canada Embraced But The US Nearly Forgot About

One of the oldest fast food chains in America began in 1919 in California. It expanded across the United States and cemented firm brand recognition through root beer served in iconic frosted mugs. The future looked bright for A&W, and a franchise model helped the business grow.

The first Canadian A&W opened in 1956 as a drive-in restaurant. Initially, the offshoot was part of the American brand, but the restaurants in Canada were sold in 1972 and continue to operate independently. The contrast is stark. In the United States, the brand shrank from a peak of over 2,000 A&W restaurants to around 400, and locations continue to close. In Canada, however, the situation is different. The brand is Canada's second-largest burger chain with more than 1,000 locations across the country.

The split between the American and Canadian entities is more than just numbers. A&W in Canada has led with a marketing effort that has helped establish clear differentiating factors from other restaurants in the market. Onion rings are made fresh each day, and burgers are made from grass-fed and grass-finished beef. All chicken items are made with 100% chicken breast, eggs are sourced from Canadian farms, and cheese is made with 100% Canadian milk. "A&W is literally the Rolls-Royce of fast food chains in Canada. Always the best quality," wrote a fan on YouTube.