The Fast Food Chain Canada Embraced But The US Nearly Forgot About
One of the oldest fast food chains in America began in 1919 in California. It expanded across the United States and cemented firm brand recognition through root beer served in iconic frosted mugs. The future looked bright for A&W, and a franchise model helped the business grow.
The first Canadian A&W opened in 1956 as a drive-in restaurant. Initially, the offshoot was part of the American brand, but the restaurants in Canada were sold in 1972 and continue to operate independently. The contrast is stark. In the United States, the brand shrank from a peak of over 2,000 A&W restaurants to around 400, and locations continue to close. In Canada, however, the situation is different. The brand is Canada's second-largest burger chain with more than 1,000 locations across the country.
The split between the American and Canadian entities is more than just numbers. A&W in Canada has led with a marketing effort that has helped establish clear differentiating factors from other restaurants in the market. Onion rings are made fresh each day, and burgers are made from grass-fed and grass-finished beef. All chicken items are made with 100% chicken breast, eggs are sourced from Canadian farms, and cheese is made with 100% Canadian milk. "A&W is literally the Rolls-Royce of fast food chains in Canada. Always the best quality," wrote a fan on YouTube.
Separated by more than a border
Not only does Canada's A&W source pork from local farmers, but it is also the first chain in North America to use pork raised without antibiotics. The A&W in Canada has also partnered with Second Harvest to reduce food waste and looks for ways to minimize its footprint through incentive programs, dishes and cutlery, recyclables, and compostable packaging.
For those who have driven up to an A&W in the United States, stopping into a Canadian A&W is a completely different experience. In Canada, there is what is known as the Burger Family. Canadians have access to a full lineage of burger options: Papa, Mama, Teen, Grandpa, and Uncle. The amount of meat in an order corresponds to the name of the order. In the United States, only the Papa Burger remains. Even the root beer is different.
A&W Canada reformulated the recipe in 2017. Instead of relying on high fructose corn syrup, natural ingredients like licorice root, anise, and birch bark flavored the soda. The change has been described as noticeable. "Recently I had a chance to stop at both sides in the same week to make an impromptu taste test. It was quality from both sides, but I have to give the edge to the Canadian side for fresher veggies and a juicier burger patty," wrote one customer on Reddit. Among fast food chains we need in the U.S., this can be considered one, as A&W in Canada might be in a league of its own.