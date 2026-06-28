The Beautiful, Natural Countertop Material You Should Be Cautious Of Before Buying

To get the most out of a big investment, like a new kitchen countertop, proactive knowledge is power. For centuries, aesthetically-minded folks have been choosing travertine – a type of natural limestone formed around freshwater mineral springs. This building material has been used since ancient Roman times, and in modern kitchens, travertine offers advantages like affordable price point and versatility, able to complement warm wooden cabinets and sleek appliances alike. Its subtle color striations create dimensionality and a sense of movement, making it a favorite among Mediterranean and farmhouse-style interior design concepts. Still, what travertine countertops offer in a naturally graceful appearance, they somewhat lack in durability.

For starters, the stone is highly reactive with acids, making it more susceptible to staining in the presence of lemon juice, vinegar, and wine. With any kitchen countertop material, acid-related surface etching or dulling occurs when the acid dissolves a trace of the stone's calcium carbonate – and because travertine is made of mainly calcium carbonate, its ability to withstand this type of exposure is limited. Owners should stick to alkaline-based cleaning agents to be safe.

The other chief liability when it comes to travertine countertops is the stone's natural porosity. Its surface can trap food and bacteria as well as absorb liquids, leading to stains or even a potential food safety issue. Due to these hazards, maintaining a strong coat of sealant is crucial to preserving a travertine countertop's lifespan.