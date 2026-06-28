Is Ranch Dressing An American Thing? Here's Why It's Hard To Find Abroad

While you've probably heard the expression "as American as apple pie," you could easily exchange apple pie for ranch dressing. Not only is ranch dressing the most popular dressing in the U.S., surpassing other creamy recipes and vinaigrettes by a long shot, but it's also a 100% American invention. Nebraska-born plumber Steve Henson created the original ranch dressing recipe while working in Alaska in the 1940s, but didn't begin to produce it for others until he and his family purchased a California ranch known as Hidden Valley in the mid 1950s. Sound familiar? Hidden Valley Ranch offered event space for guests who sampled and delighted in the homemade ranch dressing the Hensons would serve during steak dinners. So, you can thank California for the dressing Americans put on everything.

By the 1970s, Clorox (the unexpected company that took a chance on Hidden Valley Ranch) purchased the recipe from the Hensons for $8 million and began mass producing it in the bottled form we all know and love today. Over the subsequent decades, ranch took over not just as a salad dressing, but as a dipping sauce and seasoning flavor — Cool Ranch Doritos took ranch into the snack realm, expanding its reach even further. Today, the Midwest is the biggest consumer of ranch in the U.S., but it's a fixture in households and restaurants around our great nation. Yet, while ranch reigns supreme in the United States, you might have a hard time finding it abroad.