The Most Popular Salad Dressing In The US Isn't Italian

When it comes to eating our greens — salad, specifically — humans have long sought to brighten the experience by adding dressing, dating at least back to the ancient Babylonians. They relied on a simple mixture of oil and vinegar, which just goes to show that lettuce alone was considered a joyless meal even some 2,000 years ago. Dressing has evolved significantly since then, with entire grocery store aisles devoted to bottles containing everything from delicate vinaigrette to the thick and aggressive blue cheese studded with crumbles.

With so many options, you might think Americans would be very divided in their preferences. However, one condiment has emerged as a national favorite, and it's actually not the long-popular Italian. That dressing won over American palates in the mid-20th century with the launch of Wish-Bone and Ken's Steak House. Those brands of zesty dressings ironically originated in stateside restaurants rather than in Italy and are still around to this day.

But ranch now tends to be the dressing U.S. diners reach for, whether dousing leaves of iceberg or dunking slices of pizza. According to Statista, a market and consumer data aggregator, 143.21 million Americans named that variety as their go-to, making it the No. 1 selling dressing in the country. A Kraft sales report released exclusively to The Takeout in 2023 backed up those findings: Ranch controlled the market in 13 states (primarily those located in the Midwest and South), though it tied with Catalina, a dark-horse dressing race candidate if there ever was one.