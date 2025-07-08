You Can Thank California For The Dressing Americans Put On Everything

California cuisine is known for being close to the farm. It relies on local produce, fresh flavors, and often simple preparations, celebrating not only techniques and dishes from around the world but also the multifaceted harvest of the state that grows so much of the nation's produce. If one were to imagine a dressing they'd expect to come out of California and dominate the palates of the nation, well, it certainly wouldn't be ranch — but here we are.

That's right, ranch — the creamy dressing ostensibly meant for salads that so often finds its way onto Buffalo wings and pepperoni pizza — was first produced in Santa Barbara, California. We're all processing the shock together. But if you absolutely cannot believe that ranch dressing wasn't born in the Midwest, don't worry, there is more to this story. The unique seasoning was first produced and sold in the Golden State, but the person who developed the recipe was (thank goodness) born a Midwesterner. Unsurprisingly, the Midwest is also the U.S. region that consumes the most ranch dressing.

It was a Black, Nebraska-born cowboy by the name of Steve Henson who first concocted this condiment. Henson was a plumber by trade, not a chef, cook, or recipe developer, but he was clearly a man of taste. The story of his famous seasoning begins with a contract job that took him up to Alaska in 1949 to ply his trade. While there, he also found himself cooking from time to time and fixating in particular on one creamy, tangy, herby sauce.