If Powdery Mildew Appears On Your Cucumber Plants, Here's The Best Treatment

Growing cucumbers in your home garden is easy, but it's important to be aware of potential problems that could threaten the health or quality of your crop. Some of the most common issues that affect cucumbers are a bitter taste, poor berry or flower formation, small fruit, insect damage, bacterial wilt, and fungal diseases like powdery mildew. Modern cucumber varieties actually have some resistance to powdery mildew, as they have been cultivated to be disease-resistant. However, weather, plant location, and environmental factors may still increase disease risk.

The earliest signs of powdery mildew are yellow spots on the leaves, followed by white, powdery spots that expand across the entire leaf and stem. You may also notice that the cucumbers are smaller than usual, that they ripen faster than they should, or that they look sun scorched. Should you see any of these problems with your cucumber crop, act quickly, as the disease can spread rapidly to other crops and neighboring gardens. Rather than using milk to fight mildew in your garden, the best treatment for powdery mildew on cucumber plants is the application of a topical fungicide.

A fungicide is a pesticide that prevents, inhibits, or kills fungal growth and spores. A topical fungicide is applied directly to the surface of the plant, where it is absorbed into its tissues and circulated throughout its system to kill the disease and keep it from spreading. Only use a fungicide containing copper or chlorothalonil, like Daconil. Spray it on to ensure full coverage, and only apply it in dry weather. Reapply the treatment if it rains and/or as often as recommended on the product label.