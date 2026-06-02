This Trellis And Grow Bag Combo Works Wonders For Cucumbers
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Cucumbers are a vegetable garden mainstay for a reason. Along with being fairly easy to establish and maintain, cucumbers are also fast growers, which makes for a pretty satisfying homegrown harvest every summer.
Low-maintenance doesn't mean no maintenance, however, and there's a simple trick that can make your cucumber growing experience ever more straightforward — especially if you're planning to transplant your cucumbers in the future. To get started, all you need is a fabric grow bag and vinyl-coated wire.
If you haven't used a grow bag before, these fabric pots are made of breathable fabric that can be used the same way as traditional plant pots — by filling them with soil or compost and your plant of choice. But unlike firmer pots, grow bags allow for more flexible root growth, better temperature regulation, and easier drainage. If you're starting a garden on a budget, grow bags can also be a cost-effective alternative to regular pots.Best of all, the process is as easy and straightforward as any other planting method.
How to create a trellis inside your grow bag
Cucumber plants don't necessarily need a trellis to grow and survive, but they can be instrumental in helping your plant thrive. This is because cucumbers are natural climbers, so even if you don't provide a trellis, your plant might find one of its own. If it decides to use another nearby plant, this can be a problem.
According to YouTuber Larry L Hall, the process to create a trellis inside a grow bag is incredibly straightforward. All you need to do is add some regular potting mix to the bottom of your fabric grow bag and use it to anchor vinyl-coated wire wrapped about halfway around the inside perimeter. Then, add your plant, fill the rest of the grow bag with potting mix, and top with fertilizer if needed.
Using a grow bag with an internal trellis support also makes it easy to move your plant around the garden so it gets the best possible resources, which equals a better-tasting cucumber harvest. Plus, with your cucumbers out of the soil, you don't have to worry about them sharing any nutrients with unfriendly neighbors, such as potatoes.