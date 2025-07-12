10 Facts About Cucumbers Everyone Should Know

Most see cucumber as a vegetable, and it makes sense. First, there's the dark green appearance, which is similar to other vegetables, like kale, arugula, or spinach, for example. Then there's the taste: They have a mild, earthy flavor, which is only a little bit on the sweet side. And then, of course, there's the way they are consumed, which is usually in savory dishes, such as salads, wraps, burgers, and sandwiches. But while they are often treated like vegetables, cucumbers are technically fruits. They belong to a family of plants called Cucurbitaceae. Known as the gourd family, this species also includes watermelon, pumpkin, and zucchini. All of these plants (yes, even zucchini) fit the botanical definition of a fruit. This is because they grow from flowers and contain seeds. Vegetables, on the other hand, do not grow from flowers. Instead, they are one of the main parts of the plant, like the root, leaves, or the stem, for instance.

That said, if you were to enter a restaurant kitchen and speak to a chef, they would probably tell you that a cucumber is a vegetable. This is because in the culinary world, fruits and vegetables are usually separated by how they are used rather than their genetic makeup. A cucumber wouldn't be used in an ultra-sweet dessert like other fruits, for example, so in this setting, its mild earthy flavor and crunchy texture puts it in the vegetable category.