Why The Cucumbers From Your Garden Taste So Bitter

Cultivating cucumbers in the garden can be a rewarding crop, perfect for peeling and slicing to incorporate into a variety of refreshing cucumber recipes, including salads, appetizers, and sides—that is, unless they turn out bitter. While it might seem like a ripeness issue if your garden cucumbers turn out bitter, it's equally or more likely that the astringent taste could be due to harsh growing conditions, specifically too much heat or not enough water (especially in the peak of summer or during a drought).

Cucumbers contain compounds called cucurbitacins, which are responsible for the bitter taste that is sometimes perceptible in the vegetable's leaves, ends, and skin. However, given too much heat or not enough water the cucurbitacins can accumulate and cause bitterness. This accumulation can also result in a tougher outer peel. The good news is, even in summer heat waves, there are some gardening tips that can help you avoid an excess of the compound so your cucumbers turn out refreshing and bright in taste, rather than mouth-puckeringly bitter.