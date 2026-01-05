Yes, You Can Grow Cucumbers Indoors — Here's How

Cucumbers are so satisfyingly crisp and refreshing, with a flavor that lends itself to so many dishes and even beverages. A quick skim through any list of tasty cucumber recipes will get you inspired to whip up everything from salads, sandwiches, and grain bowls to sauces, seltzers, and cocktails. And that's before you even dive into the world of pickling. Cucumbers have become extra popular lately thanks to ideas for uses spreading on social media — a cuke shortage in Iceland was blamed on TikTok. But there's an easy solution that makes it easy to have delicious cucumbers within reach at all times: grow your own.

Cucumbers are one of the fastest growing vegetables you can add to your garden. "Garden" doesn't have to mean outdoors, either. It's especially helpful to know going into winter months that you can in fact grow cucumbers inside. You just need to create the right conditions. First, get to know different cucumber varieties. Certain types don't need pollination, making them significantly easier to grow indoors.

For example, English cucumbers are distinct with a mild, sweet profile; English varieties Tyria and Sweet Success are parthenogenetic and don't require pollination so would be great indoor-garden contenders. Other parthenogenetic types include Socrates and Katrina, "beit alpha" varieties that are sweeter than others; and pickling varieties Excelsior and H-19 Little Leaf. The latter is a "semi-bush" variety, too, meaning it won't need to climb as much as other vining varieties, so you may not have to add a trellis to your container.