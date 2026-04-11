Forget Yard Gardens: How To Nail Growing Cucumbers In Hanging Baskets

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The cucumber plant, like its melon and squash cousins, is a rambling one. With vines that regularly grow to 6 feet in length, it's not something you want to put in the garden without correct planning. Ground space can be at a premium in the yard (or perhaps you don't even have a green patch), but by making use of vertical space you open up a whole new world of possibilities. Cucumbers can be grown in hanging baskets on porches, balconies, or attached to a garden wall or fence. Wherever you have a place to hang a basket that boasts plenty of sun, you can have a thriving cucumber plant.

Beyond saving space, there are some benefits to this vertical method of growing cucumbers. Keeping the plants off the ground will help protect them from some pests like slugs and snails, though flying pests can still be an issue. With the increased airflow that comes from hanging plants, your cucumbers are also less likely to suffer from powdery mildew and other fungal diseases.

When it comes time to harvest you'll notice some differences to plants grown in the garden, too. The fruit — while commonly dubbed a vegetable — tends to be straighter and more consistently shaped as the cucumbers haven't been bent or flattened from lying on the ground. It's also a cleaner and easier job, with no bending necessary to pick ripe cucumbers and no soil to wash off.