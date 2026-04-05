13 Plants You Should Grow In A Laundry Basket Vegetable Garden

Food insecurity is becoming a reality for many due to the unpredictable geopolitical circumstances that keep driving up grocery prices, so more and more people have begun growing their own food. It's something our ancestors knew how to do until modern conveniences largely separated us from that primal and passed-down knowledge. Some mistakenly believe you need a big plot of land to grow fresh produce, but in reality, you can start your own edible garden in a simple laundry basket.

Made of sturdy plastic, laundry baskets are great containers for growing plants. The holes on the sides are another huge plus, as they provide proper drainage for the water. Still, it doesn't hurt to drill a few extra holes in the bottom of the basket before you begin. The flip side of great drainage, however, is an increased need for water, so laundry basket plants will need to be kept well-hydrated.

Certain plants (like strawberries or potatoes) grow in larger numbers because the holes in the laundry basket provide a space through which they can push their leaves — something they couldn't do inside a closed container. Theoretically, you could grow any plant inside a large enough laundry basket, but we picked 13 that particularly enjoy this kind of growing arrangement.