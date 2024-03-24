9 Okra Recipes That Celebrate The Southern Staple

If you're a fan of Southern cooking, you've already been introduced to okra, one of the most controversial ingredients around. The slim pod has a bright green flavor similar to raw green beans but has an infamous gooey texture when sliced. The sticky substance is mucilage, which thickens up when cooked, making okra a convenient addition to soups and stews. The most celebrated use is in savory gumbo, which takes its name from the word for okra in a few Bantu languages, used in several West African countries. But when quickly pan-fried or roasted, okra becomes crunchy and full of flavor, with no trace of the slippery texture that some find unpleasant.

Okra is thought to have originated in East Africa, where Ethiopia now is, but has traveled far and wide throughout history, growing best in areas with hot climates, particularly India and West Africa. That's one reason why you'll see okra used in recipes from warm places, like South Asia, Brazil, and, of course, the American South, where it was most likely introduced by enslaved people in the 1700s. If you'd like to try cooking this tasty, often-overlooked pod, we've collected a set of our best okra recipes to tempt you.