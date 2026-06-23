The Classic American Burger Chain That's Selling Over 100 Locations

Among the most popular chains in America, Red Robin is known for its gourmet burgers and bottomless fries. In fact, in 2025, the restaurant was listed as the 10th most popular burger joint in America, according to Yelp, and we have to agree that many of its burgers deserve a place at your dinner table. Red Robin also ranked well ahead of more well-known chains like McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's. Popularity doesn't always equal success, however. Financial results for the fiscal first quarter ending in April 2026 show Red Robin was carrying over $175 million in debt.

It should come as no surprise that the company recently announced it is selling off numerous locations to franchisees. The latest round has Red Robin selling 116 locations for a total of $96 million. There are about 500 Red Robin locations across the country, and with this new sale, around 200 of them are operated by franchisees rather than the parent company. Op Burgers LLC is picking up 69 locations for $62.5 million. These are spread across 8 states, including Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. Kuber Oregon and Kuber Washington have purchased 17 additional locations across those two states for $10 million. In May, another 30 restaurants were sold to Evergreen Dining based in Washington. That deal was worth just shy of $24 million, and the affected restaurants were located in Washington and Idaho.

As far back as 2023, Red Robin was working on plans to decrease its overall debt load. At that time, the company started entering into sale-leaseback agreements to sell and then lease back a number of properties in an effort to raise money to pay debts and fund capital investments. One of the first sale-leasebacks saw the company sell 9 properties for $29 million and then lease them back from the new owners.