I Tried And Ranked Every Appetizer At Red Robin

I'll never be able to say the words "Red Robin" without singing the commercial jingle — "Reeed Robin, yuuumm." It's certainly catchy marketing, but that's not the only thing the restaurant can boast about. And I'm not even referring to its bottomless sides or the Freckled Lemonade that had a chokehold on me as a high schooler when I used to visit the chain after choir concerts. Rather, this piece is going to talk about an oft-overlooked section of Red Robin's menu: the appetizers.

Admittedly, I've never had any of Red Robin's appetizers before, despite the wealth of time I spent at the chain in my adolescence. I decided to rectify that oversight today by sampling all of Red Robin's appetizers, and I'm pleased to report that they're pretty good — I even found some surprising offerings in the mix. I ranked the appetizers based on their taste, texture, and how they compared to other appetizers I'd had before. Here's how they performed.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.