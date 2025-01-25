For The Crispiest Zucchini Fries, Reach For 2 Pantry Staples
Among a substantial variety of french fry alternatives, zucchini fries are a great choice to combine the delight of fried foods with getting more servings of wholesome vegetables into your diet. Both delicious and nutritious, zucchini fries are fairly simple to make and can be flavored in many different ways to suit your specific tastes. Because texture is everything with fries of any style, you'll want to make sure that your zucchini fries will crisp to perfection. The two pantry staples to reach for to get the absolute best crunch to your zucchini fries are flour and panko. Whether you're baking, deep frying, or air frying your zucchini, these ingredients are simply a must.
Breadcrumbs are a popular coating for most fried foods, but the real difference between panko and regular breadcrumbs comes down to an enhanced level of crispness that makes panko the ideal choice for a crispy batch of zucchini fries. Flaky texture is a hallmark of the panko style of breadcrumb and one that lends itself to forming a crunchier crust on fried foods. Mixing panko with flour creates an ideal coating in which to dredge your pieces of zucchini and allows for other creative seasoning options such as the addition of parmesan cheese or your favorite herbs and spices.
Making the absolute best zucchini fries
Preparing zucchini fries is fairly simple, requiring the patience to cut your squash into spears shaped for dipping and to mix up the absolute best coating for an unforgettably crispy crunch. You'll also want to carefully pat down your zucchini spears prior to coating them with a binder such as egg whites, mayonnaise, or oil to properly adhere to your flour and panko mixture. Next to your zucchini, the two most important ingredients are the flour and panko with which you'll be coating your zucchini for frying, though the key to flavorful fried squash is all in the seasoning.
Thoughtfully selecting complementary flavors will tie together the tastes and textures of your zucchini fries for a well-rounded and satisfying snack. An herb-rich medley of dried thyme, sage, and rosemary is a great place to start. You can also use your favorite Italian seasoning blend, which would make an excellent pairing if you intend to serve your zucchini fries with a side of marinara sauce for dipping. For a more Middle Eastern flair, use a homemade za'atar blend recipe and serve your zucchini fries with a yogurt dipping sauce. However you choose to prepare and fry your zucchini, using a panko and flour coating will guarantee that every bite is the best bite.