For The Crispiest Zucchini Fries, Reach For 2 Pantry Staples

Among a substantial variety of french fry alternatives, zucchini fries are a great choice to combine the delight of fried foods with getting more servings of wholesome vegetables into your diet. Both delicious and nutritious, zucchini fries are fairly simple to make and can be flavored in many different ways to suit your specific tastes. Because texture is everything with fries of any style, you'll want to make sure that your zucchini fries will crisp to perfection. The two pantry staples to reach for to get the absolute best crunch to your zucchini fries are flour and panko. Whether you're baking, deep frying, or air frying your zucchini, these ingredients are simply a must.

Breadcrumbs are a popular coating for most fried foods, but the real difference between panko and regular breadcrumbs comes down to an enhanced level of crispness that makes panko the ideal choice for a crispy batch of zucchini fries. Flaky texture is a hallmark of the panko style of breadcrumb and one that lends itself to forming a crunchier crust on fried foods. Mixing panko with flour creates an ideal coating in which to dredge your pieces of zucchini and allows for other creative seasoning options such as the addition of parmesan cheese or your favorite herbs and spices.