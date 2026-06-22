A Fan-Favorite Pepsi Soda Made With Real Sugar Is Making A Comeback

For years, many passionate Mountain Dew fans have argued that all their sodas simply taste better when made with real sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup. That's why the apparent return of Mountain Dew with real sugar has generated so much excitement among pop enthusiasts — even though Pepsi has yet to make a formal announcement about the product's comeback.

This more "natural" product traces its roots back to the "Throwback" craze of the late 2000s. In 2009, Pepsi introduced Mountain Dew Throwback, a limited-time version of the sickly green soda made with cane sugar instead of the corn-based sweetener. The release was part of a larger nostalgia trend that also included Pepsi Throwback. Both drinks also debuted a return to their retro packaging and logo as well. The drinks were so popular that Pepsi ended up making them permanent offerings. But over time, distribution became increasingly limited, and the Throwback tragically ended up on the list of 22 discontinued Mountain Dew flavors in February 2024. But there are signs the beloved flavor is back.

Over the past several months, Dew-heads have reported spotting Mountain Dew Real Sugar in the wild, at select stores and markets. Images shared online reveal new bottles and packaging, suggesting that some new production has begun. Consumer reports show that the soda is appearing in limited quantities, particularly in regions where the Dew had historically strong followings. What's unusual is that Pepsi has kept mum so far, with no public announcement of a nationwide relaunch.