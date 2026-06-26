The Olive Garden Breadstick Hack That Makes Every Bite Extra Cheesy

No trip to Olive Garden is complete without the basket of breadsticks. The chain cranks out an astonishing number of breadsticks every single day, and seasoned Gardeners know that there's even more than meets the eye in each starchy wand. Let us turn you onto one Olive Garden breadstick hack that you'll wish you tried sooner: The Double-Dunk. Simply dip those breadsticks into some kind of liquid, then dip them again in a dish of freshly grated cheese. The liquid element — which could be Italian salad dressing, Alfredo sauce, or any kind of soup — acts as an adhesion element, helping the grated cheese stick to the bread for a burst of fully-loaded flavor in every bite.

To order this Olive Garden secret menu hack in restaurants, ask for a side plate of freshly grated cheese. For the cheesiest bite, order a side of Alfredo sauce, as well. This two-part breadstick-roll technique is designed for professional pleasure. In a TikTok by @ketohalfasser dedicated to the hack, thousands of comments sound off excitement like, "I've wasted 39 years of my life eating them PLAIN," "Italian fun dip," and "Bro's out here Olivemaxxing." If you prefer a higher-moisture, less cheesy bite, dunk your breadsticks into a bowl of hot soup, then roll 'em in that dish of grated cheese. The savory tomato base of the pasta e fagioli soup would deliver some counterbalancing tang, while a bowl of the creamy chicken and gnocchi soup would keep it luscious.