The 11 Hands-Down Best Trader Joe's Finds For Steak Lovers

When it comes to a store like Trader Joe's, instead of asking "What does it have?" the better question may be, "What doesn't it?" The grocer is known for offering an array of staple items, as well as more whimsical exclusives that only Trader Joe's itself could think of. Scour the aisles, and you'll find an impressive selection of cheeses, snacking nuts, boxed baking mixes, and, for the grill masters among us, steak.

If you are looking to fire up your Weber this summer, or are looking to skip the steakhouse in favor of something homemade, you should pay your local Trader Joe's a visit. The grocer not only carries meat, but an array of seasonings, sauces, and supplemental ingredients that can elevate your cut of choice, too. Here are some of our favorite steak staples that we think you should pick up from Trader Joe's.