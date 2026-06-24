The 11 Hands-Down Best Trader Joe's Finds For Steak Lovers
When it comes to a store like Trader Joe's, instead of asking "What does it have?" the better question may be, "What doesn't it?" The grocer is known for offering an array of staple items, as well as more whimsical exclusives that only Trader Joe's itself could think of. Scour the aisles, and you'll find an impressive selection of cheeses, snacking nuts, boxed baking mixes, and, for the grill masters among us, steak.
If you are looking to fire up your Weber this summer, or are looking to skip the steakhouse in favor of something homemade, you should pay your local Trader Joe's a visit. The grocer not only carries meat, but an array of seasonings, sauces, and supplemental ingredients that can elevate your cut of choice, too. Here are some of our favorite steak staples that we think you should pick up from Trader Joe's.
Beef Rib Eye Steak
Don't count Trader Joe's out when it comes to steak. Its Beef Rib Eye Steak is one of the best cuts it sells. It's corn-finished, meaning it has a richer flavor, and as with many of these steak-adjacent finds, it also boasts a great price at $17.99 per pound, depending on the store location. Toss it on the grill for a tasty and easy steak night.
Glaze
Everyone should have this bottle of Trader Joe's Glaze in their pantry. Besides drizzling it on a fresh steak or using it in a steak marinade, you could also incorporate it into your Caprese salad or on your sandwich. At about $3.29 a bottle, it's zesty, sweet, and will elevate whatever you decide to pair it with.
All Natural Shaved Beef Steak
If you plan on making a classic Philly cheesesteak recipe, you're going to want to add Trader Joe's All Natural Shaved Beef Steak to your cart. It's sourced from the rib-eye cap, meaning it has just the right amount of chew and juiciness to make your sandwich dreams a reality.
Spicy Pink Salt with Crushed Red Chili Pepper
Why season your steak with plain salt when you can try the Trader Joe's-ified version: the Spicy Pink Salt with Crushed Red Chili Pepper? For $1.99, the chili pepper flakes give it its bright and piquant edge, while the salt is a must-have TJ's seasoning for any cut.
Beef New York Strip Steak
New York Strip is a cut that's easy to love — and at just $15.99 a pound, depending on the region, you'll especially love the low price of this Trader Joe's version. This is a well-marbled, juicy cut that is especially tasty on the grill. If you need a guide for how to prepare it, check out Michelle McGlinn's simple oven-to-cast-iron reverse sear steak recipe.
Chimichurri Sauce
If you don't happen to live in a state with a Brazilian steakhouse, you can bring that experience home with Trader Joe's Chimichurri Sauce. For $3.99, this sauce is perfectly herbaceous, thanks to ingredients like cilantro and parsley. Drizzle it on your homemade churrasco for a special occasion dish that you, and anyone you share it with, won't forget.
Sesame Teriyaki Beef Skirt Steak
Trader Joe's does the marinating for you with its Sesame Teriyaki Beef Skirt Steak. The meat comes pre-packaged in a teriyaki and sesame sauce that is just the right amount of nutty and umami. At $16.99, all you need to do is unwrap it and toss it on your grill or in a pan for a simple weeknight dinner.
Carne Asada Ranchera
If you love getting carne asada from Chipotle, you will love how easy it is to prepare Trader Joe's version at home. It's Carne Asada Ranchera comes from the sirloin flap, which means it's well-marbled and juicy — perfect for an upgraded taco night. For just $11.99 a pound, you can cook it either on the grill or the stovetop.
Ponzu Sauce
Most people might be familiar with ponzu in Asian-inspired cuisines, but this product is also excellent for pairing with steak. Trader Joe's Ponzu Sauce is made with soy sauce, so it's excellent for any preparation with Asian influence. At $3.99 a bottle, you can marinate your steak of choice in it, which will impart it with savory and bright depth, thanks to the bonito flakes, rice vinegar, and yuzu.
Beef Filet Mignon Steak
When Tasting Table's taste tester ranked Trader Joe's steaks, it shouldn't come as a surprise that they liked the Beef Filet Mignon Steak mignon the best. This steak is prized for its juiciness and flavor, and for $24.99 a pound, preparing this budget-friendly option is an easy way to impress a loved one or special someone.
Balsamic Rosemary Beef Steak Tips
Who doesn't love a plate of steak tips from time to time? Fortunately, at just $11.99 a pound, Trader Joe's makes them easy to have. Its Balsamic Rosemary Beef Steak Tips come pre-marinated, so all you need to do is fire up your cast iron pan. The herbs add the perfect contrast to the meat, while the balsamic vinegar and brown sugar offer sweetness and subtle acidity. Pair them with a side of creamy mashed potatoes.