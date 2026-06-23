Ditch The Marinade — You Don't Need It For A Savory Ribeye Steak

Bringing home a nice cut of beef, there is always a desire to do right by that steak and turn it into a really excellent meal. This can create a temptation to try to amplify the flavor by, for example, submerging it in a marinade for a few hours before cooking. While there are certainly some excellent steak marinades out there, as well as cuts of beef for which this is a good plan, generally speaking, you want to keep things simple with a ribeye.

To understand why marinating ribeye is a mistake better avoided, we need to look at what that process really does to steak. It can be a great way to add a lot of flavor to beef, but there is a second aspect: tenderization. If you take a look at this tenderizing steak marinade recipe, you'll notice it is loaded with ingredients both to enhance the flavor of the meat and help reduce the amount of time you spend chewing. Soy and Worcestershire sauces amp up the umami. Garlic and pepper improve the aroma. Additionally, the acidity of the lemon juice and balsamic vinegar break down the meat a bit, softening it for the plate. With a nice cut of beef like a ribeye, none of these steps are necessary, really.

So long as you know how to choose a good ribeye, preparing it requires no more than a good cook and a heavy sprinkle of salt to make a delicious dish. The strong marbling of this cut keeps the meat juicy, flavorful, and tender, ensuring an excellent meal even if — perhaps particularly if — it is not tinkered with too much.