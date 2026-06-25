I Visited The Iconic NYC Steakhouse Frequented By Teddy Roosevelt

A group of professionals from the world of theater broke bread at Delmonico's, another New York institution, and decided to form a bohemian club called The Lambs in 1874. The club's headquarters moved over a handful of times before settling in 1896 on a four-story brownstone located at 70 West 36th Street, where architectural firm McKim, Mead, & White spearheaded remodeling. The brownstone had dining rooms, a bar, living rooms, reading and writing rooms, a billiards room, space to hold their own shows called gambols, and as The New York Times described, the clubhouse also had a "snuggery" as well as a room that was "more of an old Dutch kitchen than a café."

The story goes that Albert Rabbitts Keen, who was also once the manager of the Marie Antoinette hotel and Manhanset House in Shelter Island, held similar duties for the Lambs Club. The back of the clubhouse butted up against the Garrick Theater, and with a connecting door, actors would stream in with Keen supposedly feeding them between shows. The Lambs Club eventually outgrew the space and headed north to Times Square, and in 1905, John P. Kirwan leased the building for a new English chop house restaurant to be run by Keen. Within a year, things were already going quite well, with the Press of Atlantic City reporting, "Mr. Albert R. Keen is said to be meeting with excellent success in the management of 'Keen's' a chop house, very comfortably and desirably located at No. 70 W. 36th Street, New York."

While much has stayed the same over time, many things have changed, including losing the "English" from its "Chop House" name and even eventually ditching the possessive apostrophe to turn Keen's into just Keens, as it stands today.