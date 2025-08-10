This Celebrity Chef Helped Paul Newman Start His Philanthropic Food Brand

Hollywood star Paul Newman's salad dressing company, Newman's Own, began as a lighthearted effort among friends and neighbors. While Newman was best known as a movie star featured in movies like "Cool Hand Luke," "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," and "The Sting," he has since been recognized worldwide for his contributions to the food industry. During the holidays in 1980, Newman phoned a buddy, Newman's Own co-founder and author A.E. Hotchner, to help him fill empty wine bottles with salad dressing he had made. The idea was to distribute the culinary creation to neighbors as a gift. One of those neighbors just happened to be Martha Stewart.

In a 2025 episode of "The Martha Stewart Podcast" featuring actor Glen Powell, Stewart recounts the experience, recalling suggesting that Newman add ingredients to the recipe to perfect it. While Newman and his friends took a more comedic, light approach to the salad dressing operation, Stewart brought a seriousness to the development of the recipe and hoped to help the men create a vinaigrette that tasted homemade and real. Stewart encouraged Newman to use real olive oil in the recipe and referenced her own vinaigrette recipes to help shape the overall tasting profile. No wonder Newman's Own ranks as our top pick of store-bought Italian salad dressing brands.