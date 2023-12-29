Martha Stewart's Favorite Vinaigrette Starts With Dissolving The Salt

Salt is a critical ingredient in more dishes than you can count on both hands. This flavor enhancer and seasoning balancer can make or break a recipe including a good vinaigrette. No one knows this better than Martha Stewart, and in a TikTok video, she reveals that the secret to getting your vinaigrette just right starts by properly dissolving the salt in the vinegar. In one of her favorite recipes, Stewart demonstrates how she whisks the two ingredients together — skillfully dissolving the salt so it is imperceptible to the eye.

Why is this preliminary step so important? The simple answer is salt doesn't dissolve in oil, and you need it to dissolve — that is unless you want those sodium granules floating in your oil and vinegar mixture, detracting from the vinaigrette's overall flavor. When it comes to the type of salt you use in your vinaigrette, stick with a finer granule, as coarse salts will be more difficult to dissolve. If you are going to add herbs like basil, oregano, or thyme to your vinaigrette, adding them with the vinegar and salt is a wise move. It will allow the herbs to bloom in the vinegar and amplify the overall flavor.