The Exclusive NYC Restaurant Known For Its Savory Martinis

The Corner Store in SoHo is one of the hardest reservations to get in New York City. Taylor Swift has been sighted here on several occasions, and many potential customers have no better option but to add their name to the list and hope they get a walk-in spot. For those persistent, daring, or lucky enough to find themselves inside, a selection of unique cocktails await, and the most striking of all are the restaurant's savory martinis.

One of the restaurant's most highly touted savory martinis is the Tomato, a drink made with vodka, tomato water, bianco vermouth (which America has been slow to embrace), and koseret, a type of herb. Another of The Corner Store's savory martinis is the Sour Cream & Onion which contains cream-washed gin, vermouth, spring onion, and dill. The restaurant also serves a chamomile-flavored vesper.

The Corner Store is celebrated for its martini service. For $40, this service gives diners a chance to enjoy two of the most savory martinis on the menu: Oli's Dirty and The Filth. Both are made with house-made brine that, judging from the cocktails' names, is particularly strong. If you like making your own dirty martinis, these drinks are sure to be right up your street.