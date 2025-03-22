The Exclusive NYC Restaurant Known For Its Savory Martinis
The Corner Store in SoHo is one of the hardest reservations to get in New York City. Taylor Swift has been sighted here on several occasions, and many potential customers have no better option but to add their name to the list and hope they get a walk-in spot. For those persistent, daring, or lucky enough to find themselves inside, a selection of unique cocktails await, and the most striking of all are the restaurant's savory martinis.
One of the restaurant's most highly touted savory martinis is the Tomato, a drink made with vodka, tomato water, bianco vermouth (which America has been slow to embrace), and koseret, a type of herb. Another of The Corner Store's savory martinis is the Sour Cream & Onion which contains cream-washed gin, vermouth, spring onion, and dill. The restaurant also serves a chamomile-flavored vesper.
The Corner Store is celebrated for its martini service. For $40, this service gives diners a chance to enjoy two of the most savory martinis on the menu: Oli's Dirty and The Filth. Both are made with house-made brine that, judging from the cocktails' names, is particularly strong. If you like making your own dirty martinis, these drinks are sure to be right up your street.
Every aspect is tightly controlled
The Corner Store takes great pride in making every ingredient used in its cocktails — apart from the liquor – from scratch. Aside from making all these ingredients, the staff also serve the martinis at tightly controlled temperatures. Martinis are kept in freezers that are held at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. The drinks are then brought to tables in chilled bottles covered with ice. The Corner Store also states that their cocktail menu is developed through a culinary lens with techniques such as sous vide and fat washing being used to produce many components of the specialty drinks.
For those looking for less savory options, the Pornstar Royale is a great choice. This silky sipper is made with passion fruit, Champagne, fino sherry, vanilla, vodka, and egg whites. The resulting drink is so good that it is difficult to put it down. The restaurant also serves some engaging zero-proof beverages, including non-alcoholic takes on a margarita and an espresso martini.
To liven palates and keep energy high, a roster of comforting dishes are also on offer. These include pizza rolls, a lobster roll topped with caviar, and hand-cut french fries served with an assortment of sauces. While much of this food is very enjoyable, there is no doubt that the drinks, and savory martinis in particular, are The Corner Store's real draw.