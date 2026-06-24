8 Types Of Mozzarella Cheese, Explained

Compared to stinky cheeses like Roquefort or tangy cheeses like chèvre, mozzarella is one of the most approachable cheeses you can find. Plus, nearly everyone has eaten it — if not in a Caprese salad or panini, then certainly on pizza. Mozzarella is slightly more complex than the average consumer realizes; after all, bags of shredded mozzarella don't just come out of a cow. This cheese variety is made first by curdling milk, then stretching it in a process dubbed pasta filata ("spun paste" in Italian). Pasta filata gives milk curds elasticity, and it's therefore responsible for mozzarella's superb melting capacity. It's also why a pizza topped with mozzarella can boast a mile-long cheese pull.

But the complexities don't stop there. Different varieties of mozzarella can be achieved through specific shaping, aging, and processing techniques, not to mention milk source. With that said, we spoke to two cheese experts to learn more. Diana Sadri is one of the family members behind ABC Farms Pvt Ltd, a business that has been making dairy and cheese products in Pune, India, for 50 years. Meanwhile, Salvatore Olivella is an Italian chef currently heading up the highly acclaimed New York City restaurant Forno D'oro. Their insights will make you appreciate mozzarella in a new light — and maybe even want to try making it.

As Sadri says, Mozzarella is "one of those cheeses that feels just as fun to make as it is to eat." But if you're not feeling up to the task, look no further than our ranking of store-bought mozzarella brands for guidance.