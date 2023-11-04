Mozzarella Stuffed Bread Is Too Easy When You Use The Air Fryer

When it comes to choosing the bread, pick a sturdy loaf that can stand up to all that cheese and oil, like sourdough or French bread. But while we want it to be hefty, it's also important that it fits in your air fryer, so cut a little off the top if it's too large. And for simple slicing, use a serrated knife, which will hack through all that crusty bread.

While mozzarella pearls may be easier to insert in your bread slits, you can also use the shredded form of the cheese. To do so, use your fingers to widen the slits and drizzle olive oil in between, then sprinkle your cheese in the cracks with the oil brushed again on top. Since shredded mozzarella doesn't typically come marinated in seasonings the way bocconcini does, feel free to sprinkle some salt, minced garlic, Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes, or fresh minced basil on top as well.

And if all you've got is a big old ball of mozzarella, you can also rip it up and insert pieces in the slits of your loaf. If you use shredded cheese, you'll only have to air fry your bread for five minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, but if you use pieces from a bigger ball, stick with the original 10 minutes. Once it's nice and warm, go ahead and dip your cheesy chunks into a side of marinara.