6 Myths About Prepared Foods Shoppers Keep Believing

Just because you've had a busy day doesn't mean you don't have to get dinner on the table. Whether you're just trying to feed yourself or you have a whole crew's worth of bellies to feed, there can be some nights of the week when it's just tricky to pull together a coherent meal. And on those nights, the last thing you want to do is whip up any recipe at all — even a simple one. That's when prepared foods (like those from Trader Joe's) can really come in handy. From pizza and sushi to salads, fried chicken, and beyond, grocery stores and their deli counters serve up a wide variety of take-and-eat foods that can make your busiest days of the week a bit easier to manage.

But how much do you really know about prepared foods? Even if you buy prepared foods somewhat frequently, there's still a good chance that you're believing some of the most prevalent myths about them. That's why we're taking a closer look at these assumptions so we can bust them, helping you form a more accurate idea of what these dishes really have to offer. Once you realize that a lot of what you know about prepared foods could be myths, you may just decide to approach the meal category differently. Going forward, perhaps you'll buy more prepared foods ... or maybe you'll decide to buy none at all.