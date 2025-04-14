12 Red Flags To Look Out For At Your Deli

There's nothing quite like a deli meal when you need something fresh and quick to satiate your hunger on a busy day. Whether it's a glorious, stacked pastrami sandwich, a meat sub, creamy dip, a tangy salad, or a comforting soup, delis offer variety, convenience, and deliciousness. For many of their customers, delis are a happy place, and the expectation is that the food is meant to be a little closer to homemade. When we choose to go to a deli, we're choosing to eat something fresh and of a higher quality than getting takeout or even a prepared meal from a grocery store. However, you can't always rely on a deli offering you quality and freshness if they follow certain unsanitary or unprofessional practices.

There's a level of trust we hand over to food service workers as customers, with the belief that they are exercising the required food safety practices to keep everyone involved safe from food-borne illness. These things are often not in our control, so we have to look out for red flags when eating at a buffet, restaurant, or deli. As a food professional, I can say firsthand that so much of culinary school, restaurant training, or learning to work with food is about food safety. We spent weeks learning about fire and injury hazards, plus how to clean, sanitize, store, and prepare food safely before we ever touched a recipe. However, you don't need this training to spot some concerning things at food establishments. Here are some red flags to look out for at your deli.