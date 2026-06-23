If You're A Fan Of Glenlivet, Try This Overlooked Scotch Whisky With A Price Tag Under $50

Ask a Scotch fan — all bottles are not created equal. Although, they all do have a few things in common. In order for a whisky to qualify as "single-malt Scotch," it must be made only from malted barley, water, and yeast in Scotland, where it gets distilled in copper pot stills and aged in oak casks for at least three years. Today, we're shining the spotlight on one overlooked whisky you need to try in 2026: Tomatin 12-Year-Old Sherry Cask Scotch. Fans of Glenlivet, this one's for you.

Here at Tasting Table, we've rated Glenlivet 12-Year as one of the 10 best Scotch whiskies under $50 for its smooth approachability. It's a perfect place to start for beginner Scotch drinkers, while offering an impressive dimensionality that seasoned aficionados alike can get behind. While Glenlivet may be a backbar staple, it shares a mellow and fruity profile with lesser-known Tomatin — and neither will break the bank.

For the uninitiated, Glenlivet 12-Year is a single malt Scotch whisky (not "whiskey") hailing from Speyside, Scotland. In true Scotch fashion, it features a malted barley mash bill, but what makes Glenlivet unique is its distinctive fruity tones. Tropical pineapple dominates the palate with subtler undertones of citrus, honeysuckle, oak, and apple. This Scotch gets double-oak aged in ex-bourbon American oak and European oak casks for tones of vanilla and an industry standard 40% ABV. This bottle is perhaps best known for its decided lack of smokiness compared to other Scotches, which often feature peat most prominently on the palate and nose. If that all sounds good to you, then may we direct your attention toward Tomatin 12-Year.