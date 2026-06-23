If You're A Fan Of Glenlivet, Try This Overlooked Scotch Whisky With A Price Tag Under $50
Ask a Scotch fan — all bottles are not created equal. Although, they all do have a few things in common. In order for a whisky to qualify as "single-malt Scotch," it must be made only from malted barley, water, and yeast in Scotland, where it gets distilled in copper pot stills and aged in oak casks for at least three years. Today, we're shining the spotlight on one overlooked whisky you need to try in 2026: Tomatin 12-Year-Old Sherry Cask Scotch. Fans of Glenlivet, this one's for you.
Here at Tasting Table, we've rated Glenlivet 12-Year as one of the 10 best Scotch whiskies under $50 for its smooth approachability. It's a perfect place to start for beginner Scotch drinkers, while offering an impressive dimensionality that seasoned aficionados alike can get behind. While Glenlivet may be a backbar staple, it shares a mellow and fruity profile with lesser-known Tomatin — and neither will break the bank.
For the uninitiated, Glenlivet 12-Year is a single malt Scotch whisky (not "whiskey") hailing from Speyside, Scotland. In true Scotch fashion, it features a malted barley mash bill, but what makes Glenlivet unique is its distinctive fruity tones. Tropical pineapple dominates the palate with subtler undertones of citrus, honeysuckle, oak, and apple. This Scotch gets double-oak aged in ex-bourbon American oak and European oak casks for tones of vanilla and an industry standard 40% ABV. This bottle is perhaps best known for its decided lack of smokiness compared to other Scotches, which often feature peat most prominently on the palate and nose. If that all sounds good to you, then may we direct your attention toward Tomatin 12-Year.
Tomatin 12-Year is a budget-friendly bar cart contender
Tomatin 12-Year hails from Scotland's Highlands, southwest of Speyside, and like Glenlivet, it's also a single-malt whisky aged for 12 years. Compared to Glenlivet, however, Tomatin's aging process differs somewhat. Where its counterpart is double-oak aged, Tomatin opts for triple-wood maturation featuring ex-bourbon, ex-Spanish sherry, and ex-Scotch whisky casks. This process yields a comparatively woodier nose, pushing wild heather, pine, and cedar to the front.
Still, even though Tomatin's character is big yet smooth, on the palate, Tomatin arrives with a sweet-fruity bouquet of crème caramel, apples, pears, and mango – a distinctive character in its own right, yet similar to the fruitiness that fans can expect from Glenlivet 12-Year. Tomatin also delivers a slightly stronger punch at a just-overproof 43% ABV. Regarding mouthfeel, Tomatin is a tad fuller than the medium-bodied Glenlivet, and its finish is buttery, whereas the latter's is silky-smooth. In tandem, these nuanced differences create two uniquely memorable Scotches, yet offerings that are comparable enough for fans in both camps to enjoy equitably.
Both Scotches effortlessly straddle the intersection of artistic prowess and affordability. A 750ml bottle of Glenlivet 12-Year currently runs for $41.99 via TotalWine, while a 750 of Tomatin can be found for under $50 at several online retailers, including Wooden Cork and Caskers. If you're looking to shake up your regular Scotch rotation, Tomatin 12-Year belongs on your radar and stocked in your bar cart. To enjoy, sip Tomatin straight in a rocks glass with a side of salted cashews, dried apricots or figs, and bittersweet dark chocolate for snacking.