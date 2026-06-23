When Hostess Revived These Iconic Discontinued Snack Cakes, They Weren't The Same

Here at Tasting Table, we're card-carrying fans of Little Debbie oatmeal creme pies and Entenmann's mini crumb cakes. Admittedly, there are some retired Hostess snacks that we'll probably never eat again (so long, Shrek Twinkies). But, by our count, other discontinued snack cakes deserve a comeback. Sweet-toothed foodies: We invite you to join us on a trip down memory lane and into the jungle. Hostess' Tiger Tails are a flavor of Twinkies that have seen more than a few metamorphoses over the decades. 60 years later, faithful fans still remember the originals.

Tiger Tails first hit shelves in 1966. Befitting the jungle cat moniker, that signature golden sponge cake exterior was striped in raspberry jelly and covered in shredded coconut. On the inside, Tiger Tails sported the same white creme filling of regular Twinkies, and in 1966 they cost just $0.29. Then, the playful snack cake was pulled from shelves and faded away unceremoniously; exactly when or why is unclear. Tiger Tails saw brief comebacks in 1986, 2013, and yet another in 2020 as a Walmart-exclusive product. But, 21st-century Tiger Tails were not the same snack cake that longtime fans had come to know and expect.

When "Tiger King" mania swept Netflix viewers like a tidal wave in 2020, Hostess brought back Tiger Tails as a limited-edition product. This time, however, the interior white creme filling was replaced with a neon orange creme filling, and the exterior raspberry jelly stripes and coconut shavings were nowhere to be found. The two versions of the treat were completely different, alike in name alone.