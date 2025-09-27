10 Discontinued Snack Cakes That Deserve A Comeback: Hostess, Little Debbie And More

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While walking down the snack aisle at the grocery store, you're bound to encounter towering shelves stacked with snack cakes and other dessert products, many of which are manufactured by the same recognizable brands. It's impossible to avoid the boxes upon boxes of Hostess' world-famous Twinkies or Little Debbie's beloved Swiss Rolls. These single-serve cakes have become popular snacks over the years, whether you're looking for a sweet bite after dinner or a small treat to pack in your kiddo's lunchbox.

If you've found yourself facing the snack cake section recently, you might've noticed that a familiar favorite item is back on the shelves after disappearing for several years: Hostess' Suzy Q's, a Twinkie-shaped whoopie pie has returned. The return of this nostalgic treat got us thinking about the other snack cakes that have been discontinued over the years — and, more importantly, about which ones deserve a spot on the shelves again, because not every snack is worthy of a second chance.

Many shoppers have voiced their desire to see certain items return to production, with some even going as far as starting online petitions. Combing through fan campaigns and a few lengthy Reddit threads on the topic, we've found ten discontinued snack cakes deemed worthy of a comeback. For some of them, it wouldn't be the first time they returned to shelves.