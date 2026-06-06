8 Discontinued Hostess Snacks We'll Probably Never Eat Again

Few snacks are more nostalgic than a Hostess cake. Simple, sweet, and, perhaps more importantly, sold cheaply in single-serving packs at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores across the country. Hostess products have been many kids' snacks of choice for over a century since the first Hostess cupcake was sold in 1919.

Whether you were trading for them in the cafeteria or picking it up on the way home from school, you probably have a Hostess cake that you associate with your childhood. And nothing's worse than growing up, getting a craving, and heading to the grocery store, only to find out that your favorite Hostess cake no longer exists.

In the 100-plus years since its founding, the Hostess brand has changed hands many times. It's also tried all sorts of different experimental snacks that, though they may have been popular, just couldn't stand the test of time. Here are eight discontinued Hostess snack cakes that you may never find again.