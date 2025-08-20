No Banana? Why Today's Twinkies Taste Completely Different From The Original Version

Twinkies snack cakes are a cultural icon — as well as a frequent comedic punching bag. Sold in pairs, neatly wrapped plastic, these creme-filled snack cakes have long been the butt of jokes aimed at the industry of highly processed junk foods. But would people feel the same way about the cakes if they were made with real fruit? Probably not, and that is just how the product's story began: The popular snack food was originally made with a banana creme filling rather than the vanilla creme that is now the norm.

The origin of Twinkies goes back to the year 1930, when an employee at the Continental Baking Company (which owned the Hostess brand at the time) saw an opportunity to improve efficiency. At the time, the company's flagship product was very similar to Twinkies, a sponge cake filled with strawberry creme. Strawberries, however, were seasonal, meaning that the equipment used to make this marquee item sat idle for much of the year. Bananas, on the other hand, being an import from tropical climes, were available year-round. And thus the first Twinkies were born, hitting the shelves with a creme filling made with real bananas. This flavor, however, only lasted around a decade before external factors forced a change.

During World War II, supply chains were heavily disrupted, leading to a shortage of bananas. With the signature flavor suddenly in short supply, the company did what it had to do and changed the recipe to a vanilla creme. Customers must not have minded the change, as once the bananas were flowing again, the vanilla creme remained.