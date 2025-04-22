This Classic Hostess Snack Is Made With Beef Fat

Beef fat, also known as beef tallow, has been making headlines in recent months. In October 2024, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the now-Secretary of Health and Human Services, posted to X that he hopes to "Make Frying Oil Tallow Again." As a result, several restaurants, like Steak 'N Shake, have begun to "RFK" their fries by using this rendered animal fat. Even before beef tallow began flooding your news feed, chances are it was already sitting quietly in your snack drawer, as one of America's most beloved snack cakes, Twinkies, contain the popular fat in its ingredients list.

As per the official Hostess website, Twinkies are made with both your run-of-the-mill beef tallow and hydrogenated tallow, which is beef fat that's been processed using hydrogen. Unfortunately, this means that Twinkies are decidedly not fit for vegetarian or vegan diets. We wouldn't be surprised if most Twinkies fans were unaware of this as the fats are buried within the middle of the snack cake's list of nearly 40 ingredients. Thankfully, beef tallow is mostly flavorless, so it doesn't give your sweet treat any unwanted flavors or textures. While we aren't sure why Twinkies specifically contain beef tallow, the fat is commonly used in baking recipes. One of our pro tips for cooking with beef tallow is using it as a 1:1 substitute for butter or shortening, creating a beautiful and light texture.