Hostess Vs Little Debbie: Which Company Makes The Best Snacks?

Hostess is so back. It was a bit touch-and-go there for a while. Surely, you remember the packaged snack brand's meltdown in 2012? It's best known as the "Death of the Twinkie" era that sent the country into a cream-filled panic. The brand has returned to shelves and is back to battling it out with its closest competitor: Little Debbie. This is the rivalry we've gathered to speak about today.

Childhood wouldn't have been the same without swirled Ho Hos or Hostess CupCakes. But we can't forget another face that often popped up in our lunchboxes: the face of Little Debbie. Debbie is not only little but also much younger than the Hostess brand. While Hostess got its start in 1919, Little Debbie didn't show signs of life until the 1930s, and wasn't officially born until 1960. Even in its shorter tenure, Debbie has managed to gain some serious brand loyalty thanks to its sugar-coated recipes. Between Cosmic Brownies, Fudge Rounds, and Nutty Buddies, there are some star-studded snacks on that lineup.

These sweet treat juggernauts have co-existed for decades, each presenting unique classics. However, neither has ever shied away from some healthy competition. You may have noticed that Little Debbie Swiss Rolls look a lot like Ho Hos, and both dabble in honey buns. There's some obvious overlap, and it's time to taste these sneaky doppelgangers side-by-side to see which comes out on top. What will it be? Hostess' century-old snacks or Little Debbie's sugar-packed delicacies?