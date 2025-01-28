Yodel Snacks Vs Swiss Rolls And Ho Hos: Are They All The Same Thing?

Welcome to the unofficial showdown of the creme-filled chocolate snack cakes. In this corner, weighing just over one ounce, we have Little Debbie Swiss Rolls. In the other corner, it's Hostess Ho Hos. And in the third corner, Drake's Yodel cakes. In the fourth and final corner of the proverbial ring is you — the foodie — and your discerning palate, which will hopefully feel armed with a little more guidance after today's exploration of what (if anything) makes the players in this snack cake Mount Olympus different from each other.

Die-hard fans might be quick to point out the idiosyncratic, nuanced tastes and textures that make each member of this convenience-based trifecta unique. Although, notably, all three snack cakes share nearly identical ingredients labels, with sugar, corn syrup, enriched bleached flour, palm and soybean oils, cocoa, dried eggs, and milk whey as the key components.

Since the formulas leave little to be explored, we'll begin our deep-dive with a cost comparison, all based off of prices at a Target in Chicago. Yodels come in boxes of 10 (five individually-wrapped packages of two rolls each) at $3.99 per box ($0.40 per Yodel). Swiss Rolls come in boxes of 12 (six packages of two rolls each) at $2.79 per box ($0.23 per Swiss Roll). Unlike the others, Ho Hos are not twin-wrapped. They come in boxes of 10 individually-wrapped packages at $3.59 per box ($0.36 per Ho Ho) — the middle player price-wise.

