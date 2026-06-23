9 Of The Best Trader Joe's Frozen Appetizers That Will Outshine The Main Course
Going down the freezer aisles at Trader Joe's is like being on the best adult scavenger hunt ever. Find something sweet; find something unexpected; find something cheesy, soupy, savory, and special! There is such a long list of must-grab items in those chilly aisles that it's easy to see why frozen foods dominated the Trader Joe's customer choice awards. It also makes it hard to get out of there with just one cart's worth of goodies. That is, of course, unless you know exactly what to look for.
Trader Joe's is one of the best in the business at bite-sized satisfaction. We know because we tasted, ranked, and raved about so many things TJ's has to offer. When it comes to frozen appetizers, we have you covered with our favorites. If you stick to this list, you don't have to worry about providing a main course; whoever is at your table should be more than satisfied with these notable nibbles.
Parmesan Pastry Pups
Trader Joe's Parmesan Pastry Pups have fans singing their praises, with one Redditor saying, "They are so good! We always keep them in the freezer, I find the pastry to be light and more delicate than traditional pups in a blanket." If you haven't experienced TJ's rendition of this classic, you're in for a treat that has none of the nitrites and all the flavor, with a sprinkling of Parm on top.
Pick up your Parmesan Pastry Pups at Trader Joe's for $4.99.
Mini Vegetable Samosas
This isn't the first version of vegetable samosas Trader Joe's created. Now, with a new supplier, and determined to find a dough that creates a perfectly crispy, flaky outside, TJ's has another iteration of the classic that fans are ranking 10/10, no sauce needed. Full of curry-spiced peas, potatoes, carrots, onions, and lentils, these bites are such a treat at dinner parties that guests may think they're the main course.
You can get Mini Vegetable Samosas at Trader Joe's for $3.99.
Greek Spanakopita
Whether it's a full-size pie or individual puffed triangles,fans throw both in their carts. The full-size Greek spinach and cheese pie finishes with a beautiful golden crust that presents so well as a whole that it's easy to make this the centerpiece dish. Get two, and serve on decorative plates with a subtly elevated caprese salad on the side.
Find Greek Spanakopita in the Trader Joe's freezer aisle for $4.99.
Mac and Cheese Bites
"These little bites of cheesy goodness changed my life for the better," said one Trader Joe's enthusiast on Reddit. We can't disagree; the TJ's Mac and Cheese Bites are a Tasting Table-favorite air fryer snack. Cheesy, rich, crunchy, crispy, nostalgic — you can see how the plate gets cleared so quickly.
Grab a box of Mac and Cheese Bites at Trader Joe's for $3.99.
Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip
There's no easier way to get people to eat their vegetables than with the Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip. Tempting with just tortilla chips, there are also many ways to incorporate this dip into your main dish, such as spinach and artichoke-stuffed chicken. TJ's suggests trying it as a sauce, on a burger, or to create a creamy quesadilla. The possibilities are endless, and that's something to be thankful for.
Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip is available in the freeze aisle of Trader Joe's for $3.79.
Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons
Another app we suggest grabbing a few boxes of, regardless of occasion, are the Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons from Trader Joe's. We also suggest tossing them in the air fryer for optimum deliciousness. A classic pairing of cream to cool a kick of heat, fans find these easily poppable treats perfectly stuffed and folded in a way that provides precision crispiness.
Grab some Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons at Trader Joe's for $4.99.
Vegetable Bird's Nests
Thinly julienned onions and carrots with a little chopped kale thrown in are loosely arranged into nests, dipped in tempura batter, and fried to perfection in these fan-favorite appetizers. They come with their own soy dipping sauce, but try them with some hot mustard or a sweet-and-spicy chili sauce. Be prepared to share your "recipe" because guests will ask about them.
Vegetable Bird's Nests are available at Trader Joe's for $4.49.
Pastry Bites Feta Cheese & Caramelized Onions
Filled with feta cheese and caramelized onion, we consider these delectable, silky-smooth mouthfuls the best frozen appetizer Trader Joe's has to offer. The pastry is flaky and crispy, and the filling is sweet and savory. Some fans enjoy serving these drizzled in hot honey, while others find them too good to share.
Trader Joe's has Pastry Bites Feta Cheese & Caramelized Onions for $5.49.
Herbaceous Cheesy Bites
These cheesy, crunchy, crusted noshables have a crispy gooeyness, and fans are finding ingenious ways of incorporating them into meals. Try chopping them up to put on salads, or adding them whole to float tastily on top of bowls of warm tomato soup. With just one taste, you should understand why these bites are becoming the herbaceous cherry on top of any main course.
Get your box of Herbaceous Cheesy Bites at Trader Joe's for $2.99.