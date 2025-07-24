10 Creative Ways To Elevate Your Caprese Salad

The Caprese salad is a summery delight: juicy tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and fragrant basil, all occupying one plate with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. The origins of the dish are rumored to be traced back to post-World War I Italy, specifically Capri, where the dish was meant to represent the colors of the Italian flag. Today, it's still massively popular, whether you're eating it tucked away on a back street somewhere in a small Italian town or enjoying an Americanized rendition of it at your favorite Italian joint in the States.

Of course, we value tradition, including the traditional way this Italian salad is prepared. But just because we appreciate tradition doesn't mean we have to abide by it every time. That's why we've come up with some delicious ways to elevate your next Caprese salad. Will they result in a biblically accurate salad that your Italian grandmother would be proud of? Maybe not. But they're all great ways to enjoy the delight of fresh produce with creamy cheese, arranged on a plate in the prettiest of ways. These are some of the best ways to elevate a Caprese salad.