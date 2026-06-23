The Overlooked Irish Whiskey You Need To Try In 2026

With Irish whiskey being one of the most iconic products to come out of the Emerald Isle, choosing from a vast array of quality alcohol isn't easy. It's common to narrow down your choice to recognizable names, but Ireland has more than just Jameson whiskey (albeit we are big fans). If you want to try out more underrated whiskeys this year, the Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey is a choice pick.

Despite being one of the best-selling single malt Irish whiskeys in the U.S., its name is mostly known to just liquor buffs — and our whiskey expert Kenny Jarvis is looking to change that. The Sexton Single Malt Whiskey topped off his list of overlooked whiskeys to try in 2026 thanks to its uniquely layered notes. Composed of 100% malted barley, it has that clear, classic Irish whiskey taste, but with a depth that stems from being aged in oloroso sherry casks. The fortified wine produces notes of dried fruits that are balanced out by marzipan, dark chocolate, nuts, and velvety honey.

The complexity makes sipping the whiskey straight a pleasure, but it's congenial enough to blend easily into mixed drinks. Whisky For Everyone describes the Sexton Single Malt succinctly by saying, "It is designed for a whiskey drinker who looks for a multi-tasking malt that's as enjoyable in a cocktail as it is neat or on the rocks." The Whiskey Exchange customers agree, praising the liquor for its incredible smoothness and subtly sweet taste.