Oatmeal Vs Grits Vs Cream Of Wheat — Which Is The Best Breakfast For Fiber And Protein
Oatmeal, grits, and Cream of Wheat are all hearty options for a hot breakfast to fuel your morning. And along with the obvious taste and textural differences among the three cereal grain porridges, each one has a different nutrient makeup. Grits, for example, do not contain nearly as many micronutrients as oatmeal or Cream of Wheat. And even though oatmeal and Cream of Wheat are wheat-based cereals, they also have different micronutrient make-ups. However, if we compare the three different porridges on the merits of fiber and protein alone, there's a clear winner: oatmeal.
Protein is a crucial nutrient that is a fundamental building block of our bodies. It helps us to grow and repair muscles and bones, as well as regulate our metabolism and immune systems. Fiber is quickly becoming as trendy as protein among health enthusiasts, as it slows digestion and helps us feel full, helping us make the most of the fuel we are feeding our bodies. A cup of cooked oatmeal contains 5.3 grams of protein, compared with 4 grams of protein in a cup of cooked Cream of Wheat and only 3 grams in a cup of cooked grits. As for fiber, oatmeal also comes out on top, with a whopping 4 grams per cup of cooked oats compared to 1 gram per cup of both cooked grits and Cream of Wheat. Furthermore, oats are rich in the heart-healthy beta-glucan fiber, which is thought to lower cholesterol.
Ways to enjoy each type of porridge
Oatmeal is the clear winner on both the fiber and protein fronts when compared with grits and Cream of Wheat. It's also arguably the most versatile in terms of preparation. Where Cream of Wheat and grits are always cooked porridges with a more liquid consistency, there is a wealth of diverse oatmeal recipes to switch up flavor and texture. For example, you can bake oats into bars or breakfast casseroles like this stunning apricot-orange baked oatmeal recipe. You can even grind oats into flour for a more fiber-rich base for your next batch of muffins. Of course, overnight oats have become their own vast category of hands-off meal prep options to fuel mornings on the go.
While you should eat oatmeal on more days of the week, you can still sneak in a bowl of grits or Cream of Wheat to vary things up. Grits lend themselves well to preparations even more easily than to sweet ones. Similar to corn on the cob, the earthiness of creamy grits is the perfect foundation for a pat of butter, salt, and freshly cracked pepper. Serve savory grits with steamed vegetables and a sprinkling of parmesan cheese, or top them with cinnamon, brown sugar, and slivered almonds for a sweeter take. Cream of Wheat would get a creamier upgrade with evaporated milk, adding a rich flavor. Bring a pop of freshness and texture to Cream of Wheat with fresh or dried fruit.
Ways to bolst protein and fiber in porridge
While oatmeal has more fiber and protein than Cream of Wheat and grits, there are plenty of ways to add more protein and fiber to your porridge, no matter which cereal grain you choose. For example, you can pour a half-cup to a full cup of dairy or soy milk over your porridge for an additional 4 to 8 grams of protein. Seeds like chia and amaranth are both rich sources of protein and fiber to bolster oatmeal and Cream of Wheat. Stir a quarter cup of Greek yogurt into grits or Cream of Wheat for more protein. A few tablespoons of ground flaxseed will bring a nuttiness to the earthiness of grits while supplying much-needed fiber. Nuts and seeds are also good sources of protein and healthy fat for oats and Cream of Wheat. Chop up prunes and/or dried apricots to add more fiber to your next bowl of Cream of Wheat or cup of overnight oats.
Of course, one of the most famous grits preparations is shrimp and grits, which brings a wealth of protein thanks to the shrimp. Stirring cheese into grits also adds extra protein and fat, not to mention an entirely new level of decadence. Of course, you could always top some savory cheese grits with a fried egg for a breakfast brimming with protein. Finish with a drizzle of hot sauce to cut through the richness of the cheese and eggs.