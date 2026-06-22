Oatmeal Vs Grits Vs Cream Of Wheat — Which Is The Best Breakfast For Fiber And Protein

Oatmeal, grits, and Cream of Wheat are all hearty options for a hot breakfast to fuel your morning. And along with the obvious taste and textural differences among the three cereal grain porridges, each one has a different nutrient makeup. Grits, for example, do not contain nearly as many micronutrients as oatmeal or Cream of Wheat. And even though oatmeal and Cream of Wheat are wheat-based cereals, they also have different micronutrient make-ups. However, if we compare the three different porridges on the merits of fiber and protein alone, there's a clear winner: oatmeal.

Protein is a crucial nutrient that is a fundamental building block of our bodies. It helps us to grow and repair muscles and bones, as well as regulate our metabolism and immune systems. Fiber is quickly becoming as trendy as protein among health enthusiasts, as it slows digestion and helps us feel full, helping us make the most of the fuel we are feeding our bodies. A cup of cooked oatmeal contains 5.3 grams of protein, compared with 4 grams of protein in a cup of cooked Cream of Wheat and only 3 grams in a cup of cooked grits. As for fiber, oatmeal also comes out on top, with a whopping 4 grams per cup of cooked oats compared to 1 gram per cup of both cooked grits and Cream of Wheat. Furthermore, oats are rich in the heart-healthy beta-glucan fiber, which is thought to lower cholesterol.