Oatmeal Vs Cream Of Wheat: Which Is More Nutritious?
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Two of the most popular hot breakfast cereals are Cream of Wheat and oatmeal. There are plenty of variations in terms of style, flavor, and preparation methods between both — but if you're wondering which one is more nutritious, it really all depends on your specific needs. In short, oatmeal is richer in fiber, while Cream of Wheat is ideal for those looking to include more B vitamins and iron in their diet.
Oatmeal has approximately five grams of protein per serving, compared to Cream of Wheat's 3 grams. Cream of Wheat does have less carbohydrates than oatmeal, at 25 grams per serving to the latter's 27. For those who need more calcium, Cream of Wheat has more than 10 times the amount, with 260 milligrams per serving to oatmeal's 20 mg. As far as fiber goes, oatmeal contains approximately 4 grams, whereas Cream of Wheat only contains 1 gram. With fiber steadily surpassing protein as the trendy nutrient of the moment, oatmeal seems to have something of a competitive edge over Cream of Wheat.
It's also worth noting that both old fashioned oats and steel cut are on roughly equal ground as far as nutritional value. With that said, if you want to make sure you aren't overdoing it on your fiber intake, opting for Cream of Wheat over oatmeal might be a better choice. This is especially helpful if you follow a vegetarian diet and are looking to up your iron.
Ways to enjoy oatmeal and Cream of Wheat
As long as you know how much fiber you should actually be eating every day, choosing oatmeal is a nutritious and delicious idea. It is also significantly lower in sodium than Cream of Wheat, should that be a dietary concern. Another advantage it has over Cream of Wheat is the nearly infinite number of ways you can prepare it, including both hot and cold.
If Cream of Wheat's vitamin-fortified cereal is more your speed, you'll be pleased to know it's offered in a number of satisfying sweet flavors and protein-enhanced varieties, including cocoa, maple brown sugar, or bananas and cream. For those who prefer a more savory style of breakfast, simply make a batch of plain Cream of Wheat with a classic addition of salt and a pat of butter on top or nutrient-rich olive oil.
Unlike Wheat Hearts, a vintage hot breakfast cereal no one remembers anymore, both oatmeal and Original Cream of Wheat are well-known and readily available on most grocery store shelves. The distinct textural difference, while not directly tied to nutritional value, can be more or less appealing depending on personal preference. You can even choose other toppings and mix-ins for either one to boost the nutritional value, including using different types of milk, adding chia seeds, flaxseeds, hemp hearts, or dried fruits. Remember that proper nutrition is dictated by your body's specific needs, and it's always best to consult your personal physician to confirm what choices are best for you.