Oatmeal Vs Cream Of Wheat: Which Is More Nutritious?

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Two of the most popular hot breakfast cereals are Cream of Wheat and oatmeal. There are plenty of variations in terms of style, flavor, and preparation methods between both — but if you're wondering which one is more nutritious, it really all depends on your specific needs. In short, oatmeal is richer in fiber, while Cream of Wheat is ideal for those looking to include more B vitamins and iron in their diet.

Oatmeal has approximately five grams of protein per serving, compared to Cream of Wheat's 3 grams. Cream of Wheat does have less carbohydrates than oatmeal, at 25 grams per serving to the latter's 27. For those who need more calcium, Cream of Wheat has more than 10 times the amount, with 260 milligrams per serving to oatmeal's 20 mg. As far as fiber goes, oatmeal contains approximately 4 grams, whereas Cream of Wheat only contains 1 gram. With fiber steadily surpassing protein as the trendy nutrient of the moment, oatmeal seems to have something of a competitive edge over Cream of Wheat.

It's also worth noting that both old fashioned oats and steel cut are on roughly equal ground as far as nutritional value. With that said, if you want to make sure you aren't overdoing it on your fiber intake, opting for Cream of Wheat over oatmeal might be a better choice. This is especially helpful if you follow a vegetarian diet and are looking to up your iron.